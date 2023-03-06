Gwinnett County Police Department officials, including Chief J.D. McClure, will meet with Hispanic residents in the Norcross area on Thursday to address their concerns about recent crimes, including the kidnapping and murder of 16-year-old Susana Morales.
The police department will host a community meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Universal Church, which is located at 6081 Singleton Road in Norcross. In additional to McClure, command staff from the West Precinct and Criminal Investigations will answer questions from members of the Hispanic community. Spanish-speaking officers and interpreters will be in attendance at the meeting as well.
"In recent weeks, we have had a number of tragic incidents that have occurred, including homicides involving youths as well as a number of overdoses among teens," police department officials said in an announcement about the meeting. "These incidents have directly affected our Hispanic community in Gwinnett. False information has been spreading on social media and by word of mouth about these incidents.
"This meeting will be an opportunity for our residents to ask questions and get answers directly from the Gwinnett Police Department."
In recent weeks, police have discovered the body of Morales, who disappeared while walking to her home near Norcross last summer. Former Doraville Police Officer Miles Bryant was arrested and charged with murder and kidnapping, as well as other crimes, in connection with Morales' death.
The same week that Morales' body was discovered in eastern Gwinnett, the body of another Norcross teen, Rodrigo Floriano Mayen, 17, was found by his family in a home, a few days after he was reported missing. Police have said he died from an overdose.
Morales and Mayen were students at Meadowcreek High School.
Police officials said they will not be able to discuss specific details about active cases, but they will be able to discuss department procedures for people who have concerns about what is happening in their community.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
