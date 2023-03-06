Gwinnett Police Patrol Car at training center driving range.jpg (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

The Gwinnett County Police Department will hold a community meeting to address crime-related concerns of members of the Hispanic community in the Norcross area on Thursday.

Gwinnett County Police Department officials, including Chief J.D. McClure, will meet with Hispanic residents in the Norcross area on Thursday to address their concerns about recent crimes, including the kidnapping and murder of 16-year-old Susana Morales.

The police department will host a community meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Universal Church, which is located at 6081 Singleton Road in Norcross. In additional to McClure, command staff from the West Precinct and Criminal Investigations will answer questions from members of the Hispanic community. Spanish-speaking officers and interpreters will be in attendance at the meeting as well.

