Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson had one clear message this past week for people who might be concerned the county's leaders could be planning to "defund the police" by reducing spending on police services: That isn't happening in Gwinnett anytime soon.
The county is preparing to do the opposite of cutting its police-related spending. It is looking at undertaking a building spree that would result in facilities for the Gwinnett County Police Department either being expanded or newly constructed from the ground up.
"We do need the space," Hendrickson said. "We're going to need every bit of expansion as we continue to grow as a county in needs of services for police, so there is no defunding going on here."
The police department has been conducting a study of its spacing situation and what its needs are currently, and what they will be in the future. Gwinnett Police Chief Brett West briefed county commissioners on many of the plans for expanding the department's space this past week.
County commissioners already approved a nearly $6.18 million contract for the construction of a two-story expansion of the 14-year-old Police Training Center last month, but that is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of what officials have planned in the coming years.
One particular need is for additional headquarters space, with a headquarters campus project. The police department's headquarters in Lawrenceville houses its administration, human resources, records, crime scene investigations unit, property and evidence storage area and major crime units, such as the homicide, robbery and special victims units.
The police department currently has 68,456-square feet of space at its headquarters, but needs 102,981 square feet of space at this time. West provided commissioners with projections that indicate the department will need 118,67 square feet of space at the headquarters 10 years from now and a total of 132,202 square feet of space at that facility 20 years from now.
"Currently, based on the folks we have right now, we need an additional 34,525 square feet today based on our staffing levels," West told commissioners Tuesday. "Now, we're not fully staffed yet. Right now, if we had (additional staffing) in positions, we'd really have no physical place to put someone.
"We struggle to find a physical place to put someone."
West said cost estimates for the headquarters campus were around $65,000 to $67,000 in 2018, when the facilities and space needs plan was being drawn up.
One of the biggest areas taking up space at the department's headquarters is its evidence area. There are currently about 85,000 pieces of evidence stored at that facility, according to West.
"With the retention requirements for evidence you can't just get rid of it," West said. "It requires court orders and, depending on what type of crime it is, how long we have to keep that evidence. I mean we're talking even couches. We're not talking about just little things. Sometimes, things are very big that we have to keep.
"So, that need for that space continues to grow as well."
West said additional space would also allow the department to take on some investigation-related activities that it currently has to go to the Georgia Crime Lab or other outside labs to do. One example of something the department would like to bring in house, if it had the space to do so, would be ballistics, he said.
"We're looking to expand what we can do for ourselves without having to rely on outside labs, or the Georgia Crime Lab," West said. "So, we're also looking to expand their capabilities, but we can't expand their capabilities now because they have no space to move into."
The parking would also be redesigned at the police headquarters to provide "covert" parking for undercover officers.
"Believe it or not, we've got screening around our fence now," West said. "Bad guys come stake us out, trying to take pictures of our undercover cars, take pictures of our undercover officers, so with this new design there's covert parking where they park underneath the building and stuff like that and they have an internal entrance for all of our undercover folks so they don't have to be exposed when they're going out.
"Just like we do surveillance, (criminals) do counter surveillance as well."
In addition to the expansion of the training center and the headquarters campus project, there will also be a new SWAT and Hazardous Devices Unit (i.e. the bomb squad) facility at the training center, a facilities maintenance and police fleet services facility and a parking deck for non-undercover officer staff members at the headquarters.
West said all of those projects, with the exception of the headquarters campus project had already been budgeted for.
And, the commission's chairwoman said the department has the board's backing to tackle its spacing needs.
"We are fully in support of it," Hendrickson said. "Our board is 100% in support of the expansion projects and having the capital and the space to grow our police force."
