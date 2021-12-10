The Gwinnett County Police Department's employees recently came together to raise money to buy gifts for the brother and sister of an 8-year-old girl who was allegedly murdered by their mother and her domestic partner.
The Gwinnett County Police Department's employees recently came together to raise money to buy gifts for the brother and sister of an 8-year-old girl who was allegedly murdered by their mother and her domestic partner.
The young brother and sister of Amari Hall were put in foster care after their mother, Brittany Hall, and Celeste Owens were arrested during the week of Thanksgiving on several charges, including felony murder, related to Amari's death.
"Amari Hall’s death was heartbreaking for everyone at Gwinnett police," the police department said in a Twitter post. "The Crime Scene unit took donations from employees & raised over $3,500 in just one week. They bought toys, clothes, school supplies, and more for Amari’s brother and sister who are now in foster care."
Brittany Hall and Owens initially reported Amari Hall as a missing child, claiming she had disappeared from the extended stay the family was staying at in Peachtree Corners. In the span of two days, investigators began to question the story they received from the women, and discovered evidence that they had abused Amari and her siblings.
The police eventually determined that Amari was not missing at all, and that she had in fact died, prompting a filing a false report charge against her mother.
Warrants for Brittany Hall and Owens state that Amari Hall died from "battered child syndrome" and that her body was put in a trash bag and dumped in a wooded area in DeKalb County. The warrants also detailed incidents where Amari and her siblings had been hit and kicked, with the abuse being captured on video.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
