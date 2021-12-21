Santa Claus and his elves pose for a photo with a young girl during a Gwinnett County Police community outreach event at an apartment complex near Lilburn. During the event, kids got to make crafts with Santa and the elves and police gave gifts and food items to the children and their families.
Santa Claus rolls up in a Gwinnett County Police patrol vehicle at an apartment complex near Lilburn during a recent event where police gave gifts and food items to local kids and their families.
Photos: Gwinnett County Police
Photo: Gwinnett County Police
Santa greets children during a Gwinnett County Police community outreach event at an apartment complex.
Photo: Gwinnett County Police
Santa and his elves help children create crafts during a Gwinnett County Police community outreach event.
Gwinnett County police recently teamed up with jolly old Saint Nick to bring some early Christmas joy to children in the Lilburn area.
Members of the county police department’s Community Affairs team were recently joined by “Santa Claus” and some “elves” to hold a Christmas celebration with children at an apartment complex near Lilburn.
It was designed to be a community policing effort, to let children interact with police officers in a non-law enforcement capacity.
“Santa” rolled up, not with his sleigh and reindeer, but rather in one of the police department’s patrol vehicles with the blue lights flashing.
The kids who participated in the visit got to join police officers, “Santa” and the “elves” to make some holiday crafts and fill in coloring sheets features characters from “Frozen” as well as Grogu, the “Star Wars: The Mandalorian” character that had originally been called “Baby Yoda” by fans.
The kids also received toys and boxes of food to share with their families.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
