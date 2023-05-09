Officers from Gwinnett County police’s Aviation Unit went up in the air over the weekend for just a routine patrol and ended up finding a man trying to break into a storage facility near Sugar Hill and Buford.
Officers from Gwinnett County police’s Aviation Unit went up in the air over the weekend for just a routine patrol and ended up finding a man trying to break into a storage facility near Sugar Hill and Buford.
The officers were flying the AIR 1 helicopter on a patrol in the area around Buford Drive and Interstate 985 around 9:30 p.m. on Friday and noticed a man walking around a U-Haul storage facility in a suspicious manner. Video footage from the helicopter shows the suspect’s efforts to gain access to the property.
“The male walked up to the front gate and attempted to open it,” Sgt. Michele Pihera said. “AIR 1 continued to observe the male as he walked around the facility. When the male climbed over the fence and into the gated area, AIR 1 radioed for officers on the ground to respond to investigate. The suspect went to a parked U-Haul box truck and opened the driver’s door, placing items inside.”
The suspect has been identified as Lithonia resident Deyonte Joseph, 30. Pihera said he attempted to flee on foot after officers made contact with him. Joseph was tased by police after a brief pursuit and he was then arrested.
Joseph faces several charges including one count each of possession of marijuana, obstruction, and loitering and prowling as well as two counts of Schedule 1 drug possession.
“The Gwinnett County Aviation Unit provides an invaluable asset to our Department,” Pihera said. “They utilize a unique perspective from the air to aid uniform investigations on the ground.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.