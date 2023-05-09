fence.jpg

Officers from Gwinnett County police’s Aviation Unit went up in the air over the weekend for just a routine patrol and ended up finding a man trying to break into a storage facility near Sugar Hill and Buford.

 Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department

Officers from Gwinnett County police’s Aviation Unit went up in the air over the weekend for just a routine patrol and ended up finding a man trying to break into a storage facility near Sugar Hill and Buford.

The officers were flying the AIR 1 helicopter on a patrol in the area around Buford Drive and Interstate 985 around 9:30 p.m. on Friday and noticed a man walking around a U-Haul storage facility in a suspicious manner. Video footage from the helicopter shows the suspect’s efforts to gain access to the property.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.