Gwinnett County police are stepping in to help their counterparts with Gwinnett County Public Schools respond to and investigate a recent rise in cases of threats and other acts of harassment and intimidation taking place in the schools.
Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said the police department is taking the threats seriously even though many of them are anonymous and have turned out to be hoaxes.
“Threats and crimes committed upon school grounds against students or school personnel are enforced with more substantial penalties and include incarceration time,” Valle said. “The Gwinnett Police Department’s Intelligence and Crime Analysis Units identify threats and rate their credibility. We are passing all information on to the Gwinnett School Police for follow-up and augmenting their workforce with additional patrols as requested.”
The announcement that Gwinnett County police are getting involved investigating the threats comes less than a week after the Mill Creek community had someone claiming to be a student post a threat on social media, declaring that they were going to kill everyone at the school last Thursday. That threat led to the school system increasing security at the school and GCPS police opening an investigation into the threat.
Valle said anyone who has information about a threat against a school can report the threat to county police, GCPS police or the FBI. Tips to the FBI can be reported to its National Threat Operations Center by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or by going online and submitting the information at fbi.gov/tips.
“To ensure that threats are communicated to the appropriate authorities, NTOC will direct credible threats to FBI field offices, for coordination with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and law enforcement partners as appropriate,” Valle said. “In addition, reporting threats of violence through NTOC will help the federal government identify increased threats in specific jurisdictions and widespread coordinated efforts to intimidate educators and education workers.”
Anyone who has information about threats against schools, students or school officials can also call 911, Gwinnett police detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
