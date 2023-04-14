Gwinnett County police announced this week that they are seeking the public's help to figure out the identity of a person of interest in a murder which occurred at a home on Oak Vista Court in unincorporated Lawrenceville last month.
The suspect in the murder of Jonathan Royce Wiley Jr., 21, is described only as a Black male who is either a teenager or in his early 20's and has short dreadlocks. Wiley was shot and killed at his home in the early morning hours on March 25.
Master Police Officer Hideshi Valle said the suspect is also allegedly tied to a stolen motor vehicle case in DeKalb County. Gwinnett police released surveillance footage of two suspects fleeing the seen of the murder in the stolen vehicle. The vehicle has already been recovered, according to Valle.
"Investigators are asking the members of the public to review the image, and if anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives," Valle said.
A police report states a neighbor called 911 on March 25 after hearing several gunshots. Officers arrived and found Wiley dead in the home where the shooting occurred and shattered glass on a bed.
Police wrote in their report that it appeared someone had stood outside the home and fired a gun into it. The report states at least five people were at the home, including three children between the ages of 2 and 4, when the shooting occurred.
Detectives can be reached by calling 770-513-5300. Anyone who has information about the suspect's identity can also call Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477 or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. GP230022947.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
