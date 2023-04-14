Slide 1 .png

Gwinnett County police released this slide of images showing a suspect in a murder which occurred at a home on Oak Vista Court on March 25.

 Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department

Gwinnett County police announced this week that they are seeking the public's help to figure out the identity of a person of interest in a murder which occurred at a home on Oak Vista Court in unincorporated Lawrenceville last month.

The suspect in the murder of Jonathan Royce Wiley Jr., 21, is described only as a Black male who is either a teenager or in his early 20's and has short dreadlocks. Wiley was shot and killed at his home in the early morning hours on March 25.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.