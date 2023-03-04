Gwinnett County police have arrested two people after an investigation into a fentanyl overdose case that involved a 16-year-old female victim.
Lawrenceville resident Drolvin Esau Calix-Rodriguez, 21, and Norcross resident Elizabeth Faye Elliott, 19, were arrested on Tuesday. The overdose that police were investigating involved counterfeit Percocet fentanyl.
“An essential part of keeping our community safe is the fight against selling, possessing, and distributing illegal drugs by arresting and charging anyone who knowingly commits illegal acts that threaten the safety of our residents,” Master Police Officer Hideshi Valle said. “In Georgia, an individual can be charged with murder if they cause the death of another by supplying the illegal drugs directly or indirectly to the victim, who then overdoses due to that purchase.”
Calix-Rodriguez faces multiple charges, including two counts of sale of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances (VGCSA) possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, VGCSA possession of cocaine, and possession of a stolen firearm during commissions of a crime. Meanwhile, Elliott faces a sale of a Schedule I or II controlled substance charge.
Police are using the arrests to remind residents about state laws surrounding medical amnesty and access to Naloxone, which is a drug used to counter the effects of an overdose. GNR Public Health offers free training on how to use NARCAN, which is another name for Naloxone at 52 Gwinnett Drive, Suite A in Lawrenceville.
“The state of Georgia’s 911 Medical Amnesty and Expanded Naloxone Access Law protects the victim and caller when requesting medical emergency services at the scene of a suspected drug overdose from being arrested, charged, or prosecuted,” Valle said. “If you or anyone you know is experiencing an overdose, call 911 immediately. A wide range of signs and symptoms can occur when a person overdoses and everyone responds differently. Accidental overdosing caused by recreational, illegal, or illicit drugs is a life-threatening emergency.”
The Gwinnett County Police Department does work with the county’s District Attorney’s Office to charge and prosecute people for charges related to overdoses, including felony murder, in an effort to fight drug trafficking in the county.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
