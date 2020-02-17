Gwinnett County police arrested three men in connection with the deadly shooting of Malik Werts at an apartment complex on Ashley Lakes Drive in Peachtree Corners last month.
Officers were dispatched shortly after noon on Jan. 31 to a call about a man who had been shot inside one of the apartment buildings.
On Friday, police arrested two brothers from Duluth, 18-year-old Cobe Myart and 20-year-old Corey Myart, as well as 19-year-old Gabriel Morales from Lawrenceville.
All three men are charged with aggravated assault, felony murder and home invasion in the first degree.
Cpl. Collin Flynn said detectives believe the homicide was motivated by drug activity and robbery. They also believe that the victim’s apartment was specifically targeted by the three suspects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.