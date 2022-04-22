Five people have been arrested this month for their involvement in street racing incidents, including one incident where a police officer's patrol vehicle was damaged in early April and another incident which occurred in Peachtree Corner on Easter Sunday.
"Gwinnett County Police Department recognizes the hazard these illegal street racing activities pose to the motoring and pedestrian public," Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said. "These dangerous and reckless activities will not be tolerated. We are committed to keeping the streets of Gwinnett County safe for all residents and visitors."
Valle said the first incident occurred on April 3 and involved a "street takeover" at the intersection of Old Norcross Road and Britt Road. An officer responded to the incident and participants in the "street takeover" proceeded to damage the officer's patrol vehicle. Three arrests were made in connection with the incident.
Gwinnett police arrests Atlanta resident Alan Thomas Rodriguez, 20, and received assistance from Norcross police in arresting Norcross resident Donovan Sanitago Ramos-Hernandez, 19. Roswell police helped Gwinnett officers arrest Roswell resident Jorge Coronado-Angel, 17, as well.
Rodriguez faces driving laying drag, reckless driving and false statements charges while Ramos-Hernandez faces interference of government property, promotion or organization of exhibition of illegal drag racing, loitering/prowling and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers charges. Meanwhile, Coronado-Angel faces a promotion or organization of exhibition of illegal drag racing charge.
The second incident was a "street takeover" which occurred at the intersection of Peachtree Parkway and East Jones Bridge Road. Two people were arrested shortly after the incident, including Norcross resident Brian Antonio-Garfias, 17, and Aragon resident William Anthony Valencia, 19. Antonio-Garfias faces a driving without a valid license and altered suspension charges while Valencia faces Reckless driving, speeding, and racing charges.
Anyone who has information about these incidents is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters are asked to reference case Nos. GP220029708 and GP220028567.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.