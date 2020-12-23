An Alpharetta teen and an Atlanta man have been arrested in connection with the murder of Andrew Thomas, who died after he was shot at a Norcross-area apartment complex last month.
Gwinnett police announced on Wednesday that their homicide unit arrested Alpharetta resident Dallas Shank, 17, and Atlanta resident Quindarius Clemon, 23. Shank, who was arrested on Dec. 18, and Clemon face aggravated assault and felony murder charges.
Police were called to an apartment complex located off Seasons Parkway in unincorporated Norcross shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 22. Officers arrived to find Thomas in front of one of the apartment buildings with at least one gunshot wound.
Thomas was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Cpl. Collin Flynn said investigators believe Shank and Clemon purposely targeted Thomas but they have not determined a motive at this time.
Anyone who has information about the case is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters are asked to reference Case No. 20-0088554.
