Gwinnett County police have arrested a man who they allege murdered a pest control worker at an apartment complex near Georgia Gwinnett College, which caused the campus to temporarily go on lockdown on Thursday.
Cpl. Collin Flynn said Roceam Wilson, 26, was arrested for the murder of Lawrenceville resident Bradley Jordan, 23. Wilson, who police said was homeless, has been charged with aggravated assault, felony murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
"Detectives believe that Jordan was at the location for his job as a pest control worker when he was approached by Wilson outside of one of the apartments," Flynn said. "At this time, a motive for the murder is not clear. Wilson was quickly identified by detectives who followed up on evidence at the scene."
Police were called to the Sugar Mill Apartments complex located at 855 Walther Boulevard just after 10 a.m. on a report of a shot fired and a man found lying at the bottom of a stairwell. Officers arrived to find the man was dead from a gunshot wound.
"The Georgia Gwinnett Campus was initially put on lockdown as officers searched the area for potential suspects," Flynn said. "A K9 unit responded and a thorough search of the area was conducted. Once the search was completed the lockdown was lifted."
The campus sent out an alert to school community at about 10:40 a.m. to seek shelter, although GGC later said that was when a "soft" lockdown began, and that a subsequent "hard" lockdown began at 11:18 a.m.
"Violent threat on GGC campus," an alert on the college's website, similar to one sent by text to the campus community at 10:40 a.m., stated at 11 a.m. "Find safe area, LOCK and BARRICADE doors. If near a building ENTER. Police responding. Updates to follow. Employees report your status to your supervisor."
The lockdown was lifted at 11:29 a.m., college officials said.
