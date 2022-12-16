A Dacula man has been arrested and charged in the murder of a Gwinnett County senior corrections officers who was killed in the parking lot of the county's corrections facility earlier this week.
The Gwinnett County Police Department's SWAT Team arrested Yahya Abdulkadir, 22, in Lithonia on Friday afternoon. He faces felony murder and aggravated assault charges in the death of Scott Riner, who was killed on Tuesday morning.
"The Gwinnett Police Homicide Unit has been working this case around the clock since early Tuesday when the incident occurred," Sgt. Jennifer Richter said. "Through diligent investigative work, detectives were able to identify Abdulkadir as the suspect in this case."
The SWAT Team was backed up by Gwinnett Sheriff's deputies, U.S. Marshals, ATF agents and officials from the Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office as they made the arrest.
Richter said Abdulkadir was arrested without incident. He will be brought back to Gwinnett County and booked into the county jail.
He was arrested at 1:30 p.m. but had not yet shown up in the jail log as of 3:30 p.m.
Riner's visitation is scheduled to take place from 2 until 4 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday at Crowell Brothers Funeral Home, which is located at 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Peachtree Corners.
His funeral is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at North Metro Baptist Church, which is located at 1026 Old Peachtree Road in Lawrenceville.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
