Gwinnett police released this new image of the suspect in the death of Corrections Officer Scott Riner on Wednesday afernoon.

 Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department

A Dacula man has been arrested and charged in the murder of a Gwinnett County senior corrections officers who was killed in the parking lot of the county's corrections facility earlier this week.

The Gwinnett County Police Department's SWAT Team arrested Yahya Abdulkadir, 22, in Lithonia on Friday afternoon. He faces felony murder and aggravated assault charges in the death of Scott Riner, who was killed on Tuesday morning.