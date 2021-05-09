Gwinnett police said they have arrested a suspect in the murder of a man who was shot Saturday night at the Norcross Inn and Suites hotel.
Police said officers arrived around 8:50 p.m. at the hotel, located at 6650 Bay Circle in unincorporated Norcross, and found a Hispanic man dead in room 229.
"Multiple shots were fired into the room, striking the victim," Public Information Officer Hideshi Valle said.
Demetrius Tyree Martin, 33, was identified Sunday afternoon as the suspect in the fatal shooting. Police said Martin returned to the crime scene while investigators was still there, and he was taken into custody.
He has been charged with aggravated assault and malice murder.
"At this time, the incident appears to be domestic related," Sgt. J.R. Richter said.
Valle said the victim’s name is being withheld until the next of kin is notified.
Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 21-035700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.