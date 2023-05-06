A second suspect has been arrested in the death of a Lawrenceville man who was killed in unincorporated Norcross last November.
Gwinnett Police Sgt. Michele Pihera said Norcross resident Brian Sanchez Duarte, 30, was arrested on Thursday in connection with the Nov. 27 murder of Alinton Joel Riveria-Zuniga, 22. The arrest comes three and a half months after the arrest of another suspect, Lawrenceville resident Jose Caraballo, 29, in connection with Riveria-Zuniga's murder.
Riveria-Zuniga was shot on Nov. 27 on Estates Court and he was still alive when police arrived on the scene. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Duarte is facing felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes charges. Caraballo, who was arrested in January, is facing felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes charges.
Anyone has any information about the murder is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference Case No. GP220096691
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
