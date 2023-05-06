A second suspect has been arrested in the death of a Lawrenceville man who was killed in unincorporated Norcross last November.

Gwinnett Police Sgt. Michele Pihera said Norcross resident Brian Sanchez Duarte, 30, was arrested on Thursday in connection with the Nov. 27 murder of Alinton Joel Riveria-Zuniga, 22. The arrest comes three and a half months after the arrest of another suspect, Lawrenceville resident Jose Caraballo, 29, in connection with Riveria-Zuniga's murder.

