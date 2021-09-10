During a patrol detail last weekend Gwinnett police arrested two men wanted on murder charges
Stephan Benjamin and Calvin Clemons were taken into custody during the high saturation patrol detail that was conducted on Sept. 3 and Sept. 4. Benjamin, who is wanted on an outstanding murder warrant from DeKalb County, was arrested on Sept. 3. Clemons, who is wanted for murder in Buffalo, N.Y. , was then arrested on Sept. 4.
"In two separate instances, two homicide suspects were arrested, among other arrests," Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said. "This detail utilized units from within the police department to collaborate and direct our resources to combat community safety issues. Officers from the Gang Unit, Community Response Teams, Special Operations Units, Communications, and the Aviation Unit were involved in the detail with support from Uniform Division officers."
Police arrested 15 people, including 11 who were wanted for felonies and four wanted for misdemeanors, during the 220 self-initiated calls that were part of the patrol detail. They also issued 82 traffic citations and 15 miscellaneous citations during 188 traffic stops.
Six firearms were also recovered during the patrol detail.
"We will continue to combat crime through proactive details," Valle said. "The resolve to keep Gwinnett a safe flourishing community where residents, businesses, and visitors feel secure remains a top priority of the Gwinnett Police Department."
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
