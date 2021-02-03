Gwinnett County police have arrested a man who they say tried to carjack a pair of vehicles before breaking into a Buford home Monday morning.
Lamont Dickerson tried to carjack the first vehicle in the area of South Puckett Road near Ridge Road just before 5 a.m., Cpl. Collin Flynn said.
Flynn said officers learned that the victim was sitting in his car when he was approached by Dickerson, who opened the victim’s car door and ordered him to get out. The victim accelerated away from Dickerson, who then attempted to carjack a second vehicle near Ridge Road and Hamilton Mill Road, Flynn said.
In that attempt, Dickerson got into the female victim’s car through the passenger door and ordered the female to get out. When she refused, Dickerson ran off before police arrived.
Flynn said that as officers were searching for Dickerson, he used a brick to break a window and gain entry into a home on Woodtree Lane. When he entered the home, he was confronted by an armed homeowner.
Flynn said Dickerson then fled from the homeowner and led police on a foot chase before being arrested. Flynn said detectives are investigating the motive for Dickerson’s crime spree.
Anyone who has information to share in this case can contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
Case Number: 21-008045
