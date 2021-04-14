A man from unincorporated Norcross has been arrested for fatally shooting a friend while they were riding in a car through Peachtree Corners early Wednesday morning.
Jorge Ramirez, 31, faces involuntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charges in connection with the death of his friend, whose name has not yet been released. Police said Ramirez and the friend were riding in a car near 3466 Holcomb Bridge Road at about 1:30 a.m. when the shooting occurred.
There were two other people in the car with Ramirez and the victim at the time.
"The other passengers of the vehicle told investigators that while they were driving down the roadway, Ramirez was in the back seat with a gun," Cpl. Collin Flynn said. "Investigators believe he fired that gun and struck the victim, who was sitting in front of Ramirez."
Gwinnett County Jail records show Ramirez has been arrested multiple times in past, going back to 2006, when he was charged with armed robbery, highjacking a motor vehicle and possession of a weapon during a crime.
The arrest on Wednesday morning, however, was Ramirez's fourth in Gwinnett in less than a year.
He was also arrested in May 2020 on loitering/prowling, criminal trespass damage and criminal trespass unlawful purpose charges. He was then arrested last July on three probation violation charges, and spent nearly three months in jail. He was arrested again on Jan. 12 on three more probation violation charges.
After the January arrest, he spent nearly a month and a half in jail before he was released.
Anyone who has additional information about the incident is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 21-028560.
