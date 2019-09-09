Eugenio German turned himself in at the Gwinnett County Detention Center on Saturday after his wife accused him of raping her at knifepoint.
German remains at the jail without bond. Police had lost track of his whereabouts after he initially spoke with officers prior to warrants being issued.
Officers were dispatched to a Duluth residence on the morning of Sept. 1 in response to a domestic dispute. German, 40, allegedly choked and raped his estranged wife at knifepoint. The victim was able to escape, but German chased her out of the complex and rammed her car with his own.
German was arrested on charges of rape, two counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment and battery.
A police report said that on Sunday morning officers were dispatched to a home on Park Forest Drive in Lilburn where German had been staying. After German described his side of the story, officers spoke with the victim in Duluth. Police were then unable to locate German after investigators spoke with the victim.
German and his wife have been separated, police said, after being married less than one year. He has been living at a home on Park Forest Drive in Lilburn since they separated, police said.