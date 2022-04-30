A Lawrenceville man accused of sexually assaulting two women this past week has been arrested, according to Gwinnett County police.
Xiemohn Cornish, 22, faces two sexual battery charges and one giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer charge. He was arrested on Thursday by police who were using a physical description provided by victims of the man who they said attacked them.
"A uniform patrol unit patrolling the area of Sweetwater Road observed Cornish, who fit the description of the male," Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said. "Cornish initially provided a false name and date of birth to the officers. During the investigation, detectives determined that Cornish was the suspect in the two incidents on April 25 and April 26."
The assaults that Cornish is accused of committing happened on Monday and Tuesday. In the first incident, a 59-year-old woman from Duluth was attacked. She told police that a Black man followed her onto her patio and then grabbed her buttocks. She told police the man who grabbed her was about 6-feet tall, weighed about 180 pounds and was wearing jeans and an orange hoodie.
On Tuesday, a 47-year-old woman from Lawrenceville was attacked. She told police that, like the first victim, a Black man had grabbed her buttocks, but she added that he also grabbed her breasts. The man she encountered was also wearing jeans and an orange hoodie. Valle said the second victim fought off her attacker.
Police are not ruling out the possibility that there were other similar incidents involving other women.
"If you have been a victim or know of anyone who may have been a victim of such assaults, please contact our GCPD detectives," Valle said. "In addition, we urge the public to be mindful and aware of their surroundings."
Anyone who has information related to either incident is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. There is a cash reward officered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters are asked to reference case Nos. GP-2200345324 and GP-220034643.
