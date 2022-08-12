A Georgia State University police officer has been arrested in Gwinnett for allegedly raping a woman he went on a date with earlier this month.
Sgt. Jennifer Richter said Loganville resident Terry Payne, 59, was arrested Friday after he turned himself over to police. Payne faces rape, kidnapping, false imprisonment and violation of oath of office charges stemming from the incident, which occurred on Aug. 5.
Richter said the woman showed up at a local hospital on Aug. 6 and reported having been raped. She told detectives from the Gwinnett County Police Department's Special Victims Unit that she met Payne several months ago and agreed to meet up for a date at a restaurant near the Mall of Georgia in Buford the previous night.
"She said that she remembered meeting him at a restaurant in the 2600 block of Mall of Georgia Boulevard in Buford and having an alcoholic beverage and then nothing else until she woke up in an unfamiliar location and the suspect was raping her," Richter said. "The victim was able to get to safety a short time later and went to the hospital."
As police began looking into the incident, investigators discovered Payne worked in law enforcement at Georgia State University, as a member of its Campus Police Department.
Anyone who has information about the case is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters are asked to reference case No. GP220063819.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
