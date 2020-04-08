Gwinnett County police announced they have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a 36-year-old Snellville woman that he was reportedly dating.
Antonie McFarlane was arrested at 2 a.m. Wednesday and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in connection with the murder of his girlfriend, Natasha Smith.
"Warrants were obtained for McFarlane after detectives followed up with witnesses and collected evidence," Cpl. Collin Flynn said. "The motive for the murder is domestic related."
Police previously said they were called to a residence at 2423 Northbrook Road in Snellville on Monday night. At the time, it was reported that McFarlane called 911 and told the dispatcher he found Smith's body in the backyard.
Smith had been shot at least once, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.