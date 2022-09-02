Gwinnett police respond to the double murder of Snellville resident John Pendrack and Conyers resident Aiden Reynolds on Lake Drive in the early morning hours of July 21. Police announced on Friday that Avondale Estates resident Le’Quan Dempsey, 16, has been arrested and charged in connection with the murders.
Gwinnett County police have announced the arrest of a suspect in the deaths of two teenagers who were shot and killed on Lake Drive in unincorporated Snellville in July.
Sgt. J.R. Richter said Avondale Estates resident Le’Quan Dempsey, 16, was arrested on Thursday. He faces felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony charges stemming from the deaths of Snellville resident John Pendrack, 17, and Conyers resident Aiden Reynolds, 19.
Officers were called to the scene of the shooting in the early morning hours of July 21 and found Pendrack and Reynolds dead from gunshot wounds.
Dempsey faces two counts on each of the charges pending against him in Gwinnett County Superior Court.
Anyone who has information about the murders of Pendrack and Reynolds is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 220059103.
