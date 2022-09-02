Lake drive murder scene.jpg

Gwinnett police respond to the double murder of Snellville resident John Pendrack and Conyers resident Aiden Reynolds on Lake Drive in the early morning hours of July 21. Police announced on Friday that Avondale Estates resident Le’Quan Dempsey, 16, has been arrested and charged in connection with the murders.

 Photo: Gwinnett County Police

Gwinnett County police have announced the arrest of a suspect in the deaths of two teenagers who were shot and killed on Lake Drive in unincorporated Snellville in July.

Sgt. J.R. Richter said Avondale Estates resident Le’Quan Dempsey, 16, was arrested on Thursday. He faces felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony charges stemming from the deaths of Snellville resident John Pendrack, 17, and Conyers resident Aiden Reynolds, 19.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

