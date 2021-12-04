Gwinnett County police announced on Friday that they made more than a dozen arrests, recovered three guns and handed out more than six dozen traffic citations during a high saturation patrol detail last month.
The detail, which was called Operation Western Curve and held on Nov. 20, involved officers and investigators from the police department's Community Response Teams and Gang, Aviation, Special Operations and Communications Units.
Police said they had 88-self-initiated calls that resulted in 17 arrests and 96 traffic stops that resulted in 74 traffic citations being issued.
"This detail utilized units from within the police department to collaborate and direct our resources to combat community safety issues," Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said.
Of the 17 people arrested during the detail, 12 of the charges against them were felonies. There were also eight misdemeanor charges against some of the people.
Valle said some arrests results in drugs and firearms being confiscated and taken off the streets.
There was also a little action during one traffic stop.
Valle said the stop happened on South Norcross-Tucker Road, near Old Norcross-Tucker Road. As officers were in the process of pulling the vehicle over for an unspecified issue, two people — including the driver of the vehicle — jumped out of the car while it was still in motion.
The driver and the passenger then fled the scene on foot while their vehicle continued rolling down the street. An officer was able to get the vehicle to stop before it could hit another vehicle or pedestrians, however.
Other officers engaged in short foot pursuits of the suspects, which resulted in one of the suspects being arrested.
"We will continue to combat crime through proactive details," Valle said. "The resolve to keep Gwinnett a safe flourishing community where residents, businesses, and visitors feel secure remains a top priority of the Gwinnett Police Department."
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
