Gwinnett County police announced on Monday the details of busts that resulted in the seizure of more than $16 million in counterfeit goods such as fake Rolex watches, Versace sunglasses and Gucci handbags last fall.
Lawrenceville residents Jessica Llama, 31, and Melvin Rene Jacinto Cortez, 33, have been arrested on possession and sale of goods bearing a counterfeit trademark charges. They are accused of trying to sell counterfeit Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Gucci, Rolex and Versace items, as well as items from other brands, out of a business called Real Moda in Lawrenceville.
"Counterfeiting is often linked to terrorism, human trafficking, drug smuggling, gang activity, and child labor," Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said. "In addition, counterfeit luxury goods ruin the reputation of brands, contribute to an unethical labor market, and subsidize organized crime."
The investigation into counterfeit trademarks on luxury goods began on Sept. 28, 2021, when U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials in Memphis, Tenn., discovered two shipments of counterfeit goods heading from the Mexican state of Chihuahua to a Lawrenceville residence. Homeland Security Investigation got involved when the items were turned over to the agency. It then began coordinating efforts with Gwinnett County police.
Two seizures included nearly $1.07 million in items, and helped lead law enforcement to Real Moda, where more than 9,000 counterfeit items worth more than $15.8 million were being sold. The items were seized from Real Moda by the Gwinnett County Police Department Investigation Section's Vice Unit on Nov. 18, 2021.
Police said the items were being advertised for sale on Facebook.
Anyone who has information about counterfeit goods being sold is asked to call U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s online e-Allegations portal or call 1-800-BE-ALERT. The federal agency has additional information about counterfeit goods available at StopFakes.gov.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.