The Gwinnett County Police Department will host its summer Youth Police Academy in July.
The Youth Police Academy is designed to educate middle school and high school students who live in Gwinnett County about the police department and how officers enforce local and state laws. The goal of the YPA is to create and develop a relationship with students and give them an opportunity to learn about the Gwinnett County Police Department’s role in the community and the services it provides.
The program began in 2016 and saw tremendous success, police officials said. The students enjoyed interacting with the officers and learning about the multitude of jobs performed by the staff.
The YPA is free and is open to all students who reside in Gwinnett County who will be enrolled in middle school or high school as of August 2021. Each student must successfully pass the application process to attend the YPA.
Each YPA is a one-week session, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4p.m.
• July 12-16 is for current or upcoming middle school students (grades 6-8).
• July 19-23 is for current or upcoming high school students (grades 9-12).
The curriculum includes both classroom and practical application. Some of the activities include:
• CPR / AED
• Emergency Vehicle Driving
• Taser Demonstration
• Crime Scene Investigations
• Accident Investigations
• Internet Safety
• Criminal Investigations
• Defensive Tactics
• Firearm Safety & Run / Hide / Fight
• Gang Awareness
• Jail Tour
• K9 Demonstration
• Aviation
• Motorcycle Demonstration
• DUI Investigations
• SWAT / EOD
Applications are now being accepted, and the deadline is June 23. The link below will include the application packet for the YPA. If you are selected to participate, you will receive a letter from the Community Affairs Section sent to the address on your application.
For additional information, contact Sergeant Eric Rooks at 770-513-5119 or william.rooks@gwinnettcounty.com
Link to YPA Packet (guidelines, waiver, and forms) and photos:
