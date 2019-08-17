Local residents interested in taking a look at what it takes to be a police officer can do so as part of the Gwinnett County Police Department's Citizens Police Academy, which is now accepting applications for its fall session.
The academy, which will be held on Tuesday and Thursday nights from Sept. 3 to Oct. 24 on Tuesday and Thursday nights, will run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The goal of the academy is to create and develop a "growing nucleus of responsible, well-informed citizens who want to learn more about their police department."
Examples of topics covered include: crime prevention, communications (911), criminal investigations, gangs, K-9, SWAT, crime scene investigations, aviation, hazardous disposal unit, accident investigation unit, DUI enforcement, active threats, emergency vehicle operations, traffic enforcement and use of force.
Gwinnett residents who are interested in joining the Citizen’s Police Academy can access an application online.
Applications must be submitted by Aug. 30 to be considered. To access the application, visit https://bit.ly/2GP5Fqm.