This former elementary school in Buford served as the Gwinnett Police Training Center's home for 11 years, from 1996 until a new facility in Lawrenceville opened in 2007. The training center turned 50-years-old this week.
Gwinnett County Police Department officials pose for a photo at the site of the current Gwinnett Police Training Center facility in Lawrenceville in 2005. The training center turned 50-years-old this week.
Photo: Gwinnett County/Flickr
Photo: Gwinnett County/Flickr
Photo: Gwinnett County/Flickr
Photo: Gwinnett County/Flickr
Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department
The entrance to the Gwinnett Police Training Center is seen in this 2014 photo. The training center turned 50-years-old this week.
Photo: Gwinnett County/Flickr
File Photo
File Photo
A Gwinnett County Police patrol vehicle sits on the driving track at the Gwinnett Police Training Center in this undated photo. The training center turned 50-years-old this week.
Gwinnett County Police Department Youth Police Academy participants watch K-9 demonstration at the training center in 2019. The training center turned 50-years-old this week.
File Photo
This black-and-white illustration offers a rough look at what a two-story expansion of the Gwinnett County Police Training Center will look like. Construction on the expansion began last year.
Photo: Gwinnett County
A new expansion to the Gwinnett Police Training Center in Lawrenceville is under construction. The training center turned 50-years-old this week.
Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department
A new expansion to the Gwinnett Police Training Center in Lawrenceville is under construction. The training center turned 50-years-old this week.
Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department
A new expansion to the Gwinnett Police Training Center in Lawrenceville is under construction. The training center turned 50-years-old this week.
Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department
The Gwinnett Police Training Center in Lawrenceville is seen from the air before construction began on a new expansion last year. The training center turned 50-years-old this week.
Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department
The Gwinnett Police Training Center in Lawrenceville is seen from the air before construction began on a new expansion last year. The training center turned 50-years-old this week.
Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department
A new expansion to the Gwinnett Police Training Center in Lawrenceville is under construction. The training center turned 50-years-old this week.
Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department
The driving track at the Gwinnett Police Training Center in Lawrenceville is seen from the air in this undated photo. The training center turned 50-years-old this week.
Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department
The current Gwinnett Police Training Center facility in Lawrenceville is shown under construction in 2007. The training center, which is now being expanded, turned 50-years-old this week.
Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department
The current Gwinnett Police Training Center facility in Lawrenceville is shown under construction in 2007. The training center, which is now being expanded, turned 50-years-old this week.
Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department
Gwinnett County Police Department officials pose for a photo at the site of the current Gwinnett Police Training Center facility in Lawrenceville in 2005. The training center turned 50-years-old this week.
The Gwinnett County Police Department stepped out and became a leader among police departments in Georgia by deciding to bring the training of its officer in house half a century ago.
On Oct. 10, 1972, Gwinnett became the first police department in the state to operate its own training academy. The Gwinnett County Police Training Center wasn't a big academy at first. It held its first classes in the chapel at the Gwinnett Correctional Institute, and it took six years before it moved into its own facility.
And, 50 years later, the Gwinnett County Police Department remains a leader among law enforcement agencies in the state.
"Only four other police departments in Georgia operate their own training academy and Gwinnett was the first county police department to open an academy in Georgia," Sgt. Jennifer Richter said. "Our academy is certified by the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council and recently earned separate accreditation from the Commission for Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies."
The training center has grown both in the number of officers it trains and in the facilities it operates. In 1972, it had one academy class each year. It now has three academy classes each year, with multiple classes underway at the same time. The police department is in the process of hiring recruits for its 115th academy class. Recruits undergo 408 hours of basic training required by the state as well as 460 hours of advanced training.
At the same time, it has gone through four facilities, including the chapel where classes were first held, in the last 50 years.
The training center moved to a then-new police headquarters on Hi Hope Road in 1978, and it had one classroom, office space and a 10-lane indoor firing range. The academy then moved to a former elementary school in Buford in 1996. It moved again 11 years later when its current home, the Gwinnett Police Training Center, opened in 2007.
The current facility, which was funded with special purpose local option sales tax money, occupies 35 acres of land in Lawrenceville. It has six classrooms, a gym, a physical training room, a conference room, staff offices, an indoor firing range and a 14-acre driver's training track.
And, the center is growing.
"Last year, construction began on a new building that will be attached to the current academic building," Richter said. "Once completed, all recruit training will take place there with new classroom space, a large amphitheater, and additional staff offices. The current academic building will be used exclusively for continuing education for officers and civilian staff."
Richter said Gwinnett County is helped in a variety of ways by having its own police training academy.
The training center, for example, also offers annual training for existing officers and staff, such as firearms qualifying and continuing education and the classes offered to recruit cover everything they need to receive their Intermediate and Advance Certificates from POST, as well as advanced certifications such as the General Instructor Certification, Firearms Instructor and EVOC (driver training) Instructor.
The Basic Communications Officer Course for 911 dispatchers and Crime Scene Investigation training are among the courses offered to civilian staff as well.
"There are a multitude of benefits to operating our own training facility, not the least of which is that better trained officers provide better service to our residents," Richter said. "We also save money by offering training in-house at a centrally located facility, cutting down on travel costs, fees, and overtime for training offered outside our agency. As our community continues to grow and change, so does our agency, and our training facility is able to introduce new and cutting-edge techniques to our officers as we evolve to meet the needs of our community."
