The Gwinnett County Police Department stepped out and became a leader among police departments in Georgia by deciding to bring the training of its officer in house half a century ago.

On Oct. 10, 1972, Gwinnett became the first police department in the state to operate its own training academy. The Gwinnett County Police Training Center wasn't a big academy at first. It held its first classes in the chapel at the Gwinnett Correctional Institute, and it took six years before it moved into its own facility.