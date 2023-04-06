Gwinnett County acquired the Maguire-Livsey House, also known as "The Big House," in the Promised Land community six-and-a-half years ago with plans to turn it into a historical park. But now county officials want more land from the Black family that gave them the house — and they're planning to use eminent domain to get it.
The Livsey family acquired the Promised Land property more than a century ago and have been prominent members of the African-American community in south Gwinnett ever since. Thomas Livsey, who is now 93, even holds the title of being the unofficial "Mayor of the Promised Land."
But, the Livsey family is accusing Gwinnett County officials of lowballing them on a price to pay for two adjacent pieces of property next to the Big House and, when the family wouldn't sell, sending them letters saying eminent domain would be pursued instead.
"Gwinnett County had made (Thomas Livsey) an offer that ridiculous first of all, and when he didn't accept it — and keep in mind he's 93 — they came back with several documents indicating that there would be a meeting and after that meeting, it would be determined wether it was eminent domain," said Sheryl Livsey, who is Thomas Livsey's daughter.
The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners is set to vote at its April 25 public hearing meeting on whether eminent domain should be used to acquire the properties from the Livsey family. That meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center.
The fight over the two pieces of property carries racial undertones, however, because some members of the Livsey family and their supporters see it as a move to take the properties from a Black family rather than pay them a fair price for it.
"This has always been the practice," said Chad Livsey, who is Thomas Livsey's grandson. "It's never about the diversity, equity and inclusion that they talk about. Not for the Black people that have been here for almost 200 years. We don't get that."
Family members also said the county was trying to negotiate with Thomas Livsey while his health was in decline, indicating they believe officials tried to take advantage of that during negotiations.
"They have addressed to me that they know that he's been declining, he has dementia actually," Chad Livsey said. "So, I let them know, 'Please stop negotiating with him.' He's (93) and they've been working with him, while knowing that's got dementia, just to get this land."
Gwinnett County already owns four parcels of land for the park, including the property that the Big House stands on and three additional parcels that were acquired between 2017 and 2019.
County officials said in a statement on Wednesday that they have been trying to buy the two properties at the heart of the eminent domain fight for four years.
"Since 2019, discussions have taken place with the Livseys to acquire the two remaining properties required for the park," the county said in the statement. "These properties were recently appraised and offers made to acquire the two additional parcels for the appraised fair market values.
"To ensure the Livseys’ financial and legal interests will be protected, the county has determined the best course of action is to continue discussions through a process subject to court supervision."
Sheryl Livsey said she trying to retain a real estate attorney to help the family fight the eminent domain effort.
"It's not right," she said. "Whatever it is, it's not right."
What are the properties in question?
The properties in question include one called the "Apartment Property," because it includes a quadplex, at 4540 Lee Road in Snellville. The letter sent to the Livsey family lists it as having 2.73 acres, but the Gwinnett County Tax Assessors Office lists it as actually having 3.02 acres of land with a fair market value of $472,000 as of 2022.
Chad Livsey said some members of the Livsey family currently live in the apartment building.
"We don't want to sell, and we certainly don't want to sell for pennies, which is what they offered us," he said.
The other property is called the "Lake property" because it contains a large lake. This property includes 7.66 acres of land, which the Tax Assessor's Office listed as having a market value of $67,200 last year.
Livsey said the county offered about $250,000 for the lake property and about $420,000 for the apartment property. He pointed to other properties in the area that have sold for far more than that, however, including one a short distance down Lee Road that now houses a Dollar General.
That property sold for $1.88 million at one point in 2006 and is now valued at $1.15 million, according ot the Tax Assessor's Office.
"So, how can you say we're undervalued," Livsey asked. "How can you say we don't have that same value when we're (near Atlanta)?"
Donna McLeod, who is a former state legislator from the Lawrenceville area, pointed to some of the prices paid for parts of what will become the Rowen development. There are some parcels that were bought for that project which are smaller than the parcels the county wants from the Livseys and yet sold for millions.
"This looks like a complete land grab by the county and it is absolutely wrong," McLeod said.
The property tells two stories
The Maguire-Livsey House was first owned by Thomas Maguire, who ran it as a plantation, which he called The Promised Land. It has some Civil War history because the Maguire property was raided by Union troops during the Atlanta campaign.
Maguire's journal, which is now held by the Atlanta History Center, tells the story of the family and slaves hiding in the woods while soldiers raided the property.
Chad Livsey said that history is the real reason why the county wants the property.
"It was never about our history," he said. "It was always about Thomas Maguire, the Promised Land and the Civil War history that they are just going to try and do these re-enactments on."
But, the house and the property has also played a significant role in the history of the Black community that made the Promised Land community their home after the Civil War.
The Livsey family bought 110 acres, including Maguire's plantation house, around 1920. They farmed the land, raised livestock, made butter and even had a syrup mill on the property.
Chickens and eggs from the property were taken to Centerville to be traded for things like sugar and lard.
The Livsey family opened a grocery store to serve the Promised Land community in the 1970's, and the family continues to do things to serve the community in various ways, even though the Big House was sold to Gwinnett County for historical preservation in November 2016.
Chad Livsey, who helped launch the Clean Gwinnett movement to pick up trash around the county, said the family stills hold events for the surrounding Promised Land community on the lake property.
"We've been giving coffee away to the community since November at the lake," he said. "We've made some vitals connections where people really didn't know the history. They didn't know where they live and they feel proud about a Black family still having ownership of the land.
"Everybody we meet feels proud, and not even just Black people (but also) Mexican people, everybody is coming out and use the lake and now people are fishing."
But, whether that history matters is a question some members of the Livsey family are asking.
Chad Livsey said he has been told by members of the Gwinnett Historical Preservation Committee and county staff that a historian was brought in to compile information on the history of the Promised Land area, but that the work focused on Maguire.
There was a folder labeled "Negroes" in the research when it was turned over to county staff, but Livsey said he was told the folder contained no documents or information.
Livsey also said he once attended a Gwinnett Historical Society meeting where he heard a speaker claim nothing of significance involving Black happened in south Gwinnett before 1950.
He fears the county will focus solely on the Civil War history with the Maguire family once the property is turned into a park, and the Livsey family history, as well as the story of the surrounding Black community, will be ignored.
"It is a whitewashing because they don't have any history, they don't have our history and they act like they don't know where to start to get it," Livsey said. "And, they act like they don't have the resources to come down here and talk to people about our history."
That's what makes the county's decision to pursue eminent domain so shocking and painful for the Livsey family.
Supporters of the family also said they are dismayed by the county's actions. McLeod said she's disappointed in the county's Black leaders who broke color barriers when they came into their respective offices between 2018 and 2020.
"Nothing has changed," McLeod said.
