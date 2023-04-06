Maguire-Livsey Promised Land house in 2016

The Maguire-Livsey House is seen on a hilltop in the Promised Land community south of Snellville in this 2016 file photo.

 File Photo

Gwinnett County acquired the Maguire-Livsey House, also known as "The Big House," in the Promised Land community six-and-a-half years ago with plans to turn it into a historical park. But now county officials want more land from the Black family that gave them the house — and they're planning to use eminent domain to get it.

The Livsey family acquired the Promised Land property more than a century ago and have been prominent members of the African-American community in south Gwinnett ever since. Thomas Livsey, who is now 93, even holds the title of being the unofficial "Mayor of the Promised Land."

