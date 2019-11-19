A push to add 30 new master police officer positions, two med units and new staff to accommodate a new Superior Court judgeship is a major force in a proposal to add $15.5 million in new positions as part of Gwinnett County's proposed 2020 budget.
Under the spending plan proposal unveiled Tuesday morning, the county is looking to spend a total of $1.83 billion in its proposed 2020 budget. That is up 0.4% from the 2019 budget.
Some items in the budget include 166 new positions — 77% of which are in public safety and judicial positions — as well as 4% pay for performance for employees and the annualization of a 3% mid-year cost of living raise implemented earlier this year, and some new innovation including a situational awareness and crime response center, flexible med units and alternative response vehicles.
"I feel very good about the budget," Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash said. "There are certainly things we would love to see to be able to add to it (but) the dollar figures created limitations for us."
Highlights of the budget include 30 new master police officer positions and two new medical units which the fire department can move around the county to address changing needs for services. The new medical units are expected to create 18 new positions in the fire department.
And the fire department is also getting three alternative response pick-up trucks that be moved around the county and respond to less serious incidents, thereby freeing up medical units and fire engines to handle the more serious calls that come in and stay closer within their response areas.
"We do feel confident that those alternative vehicles will be able to, in a less expensive way, handle some of our calls that normally an engine or a ladder truck would run on," Fire Chief Russell Knick said.
Meanwhile, the additional master police officer positions will take the number of sworn officer positions in the Gwinnett County Police Department up to 908, creating an officer-to-citizen ratio of 1.1 officers for every 1,000 residents. The county's goal is to eventually get to 1.3 officers for every 1,000 residents.
But a major item that Gwinnett Police Chief Tom Doran is excited about is a proposal to fund the creation of a situational awareness and crime response center, which will be housed at the county's emergency operations center in Lawrenceville.
"With all of the technology that's out there — all of the camera systems, license plate readers, all of that information — (the situational awareness and crime response center will be) one central place that is a clearing house for that information to develop intelligence in real time and also for our detectives to go back and investigate" crimes, Doran said.
The center is expected to be up and running around the end of 2020 or the early part of 2021.
Chief Financial Officer Maria Woods said the addition of an eleventh Superior Court judgeship is having a trickle down impact requiring the Clerk of Courts Office, District Attorney's Office and Sheriff's Office to add more staff to work with the new judge.
Nash said it made no sense to put those positions, as well as others included in the proposed budget, on hold.
"Many of those positions are likely going to have to be added at some time," the chairwoman said. "Not funding them in 2020 is more like a deferral of some of those positions as opposed to saying those positions are never going to be needed."
The county is also planning to continue funding efforts to combat homelessness in Gwinnett with a $1 million allocation to efforts such as the HomeFirst Gwinnett Initiative.
Other items in the proposed budget include:
• An alternate E911 center which will be located at the new Bay Creek police precinct.
• Continue funding work to build an interchange at State route 316 and Harbins Road.
• Study a rapid transit corridor on Interstate 85.
• Expand the transit transfer center at Gwinnett Place Mall.
• Extend the Ivy Creek Greenway.
• Build a park and ride lot at Harbins Road.
• Fund work on new library branches in Duluth, Norcross, Snellville and Lawrenceville.
• Build Beaver Ruin Park on Satellite Boulevard at Brumelow Creek.
• Establish a Gwinnett entrepreneur center in Lawrenceville.
• Continue expansion efforts at the Infinite Energy Center.
• Continue work on the water innovation center now referred to as Water Tower Gwinnett and training center.
• Plan for redevelopment of the old Olympic tennis center site near Stone Mountain.
• Address cyber security.
• Add staff in the planning and development department.
• Handle asset management.
• Increase pay for poll workers to ensure there are enough people to staff voting locations during the 2020 elections.
• Extend community outreach efforts with a new position.
• Support the Gwinnett 101 Citizens Academy and Gwinnett Youth Commission programs.