Gwinnett planning to spend nearly $181.9 million in COVID relief funds

Gwinnett County leaders are mapping plans to spend more than $180 million in relief funds the county received from the federal government to address the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the county.
County commissioners recently approved an overview plan identifying areas for spending nearly $181.9 million in federal relief funds to address a wide range of issues, ranging from the public health response to addressing broadband internet issues highlighted by the pandemic, particularly as students tried to access digital learning.
The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act signed into law by President Joe Biden earlier this year.
"As part of this stimulus package, Gwinnett County will receive $181.8 million from the U.S. Treasury's Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund in addition to other federal and state grant opportunities that are still pending," Gwinnett Director of Financial Services Buffy Alexzulian recently told commissioners in a presentation.
"The recovery fund funding objectives are to support urgent COVID-19 response efforts, replace lost public sector revenue, support immediate economic stabilization for households and businesses and address systemic public health and economic challenges that have contributed to the unequal impact of the pandemic on certain populations."
Gwinnett County has to allocate how it plans to spend its funding on specific projects by 2024, with the areas approved earlier this month by commissioners serving as a guideline for spending those funds.
The plan includes $61.2 million for equity-focused services, $38.9 million to "address negative economic impacts," $28 million to replace public sector revenue losses, $17.3 million for the public health response and $11.7 million for premium pay for essential workers among other planned uses.
There is also $5 million set aside for improving broadband access in low-income areas, $14 million slated for addressing water, sewage and stormwater needs and $5.8 million that is being set aside in reserve for "future needs."
Alexzulian said county finance staff has worked with department head, community organizations and stakeholders to determine the needs in Gwinnett that should be addressed by the funding.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
