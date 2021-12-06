This image from Google Street View shows part of the property for Beaver Ruin Wetlands Park facing Satellite Boulevard at Hopkins Mill Road. County officials said wetlands restoration work at the site should be finished next year and construction on amenities such as walking trails and a playground are expected to begin in 2023.
Gwinnett County is preparing to develop a new park near the Gwinnett Place area that has been planned for more than a decade and will both restore wetlands and provide local residents with access to recreation amenities once it is finished.
The 68.5-acre Beaver Ruin Wetlands Park will be located near the intersection of Satellite Boulevard and Beaver Ruin Road. County officials will use funding from the 2017 special purpose local option sales tax and the Gwinnett Department of Water Resources capital improvement budget to pay for the park's development.
The park is not expected to be completed and ready for public use until more than two years from now, however.
Gwinnett County's departments of water resources and community services are working together on the park's development.
"Water Resources is performing the stream and wetland restoration work and associated boardwalks, while Community Services will build the park amenities and upland trails," county officials said in an announcement.
County officials have been planning a park on the property for at least 13 years. A master plan for the park was created and published in September 2008, although that plan was for a 58-acre park. The work on that plan began a year earlier in 2007.
Funding for the park was not included until the 2017 SPLOST, however.
A branch off Bromolow Creek runs through the area and county officials expect the wetlands restoration at the park site to be finished next year.
Construction of the park amenities will begin in 2023 and that work is expected to be completed in 2024.
The park amenities are expected to include walking trails, a playground, a restroom building, small shelters and a parking area.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
