Gwinnett County Public Schools will delay the start of the new school year, and is canceling in-person graduations planned for next week for the Class of 2020, because of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic, Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks told the school board Tuesday night.
Wilbanks announced the delay at a called meeting of the school board, saying the one-week delay will give district officials extra time to prepare for students to return. The school board unanimously approved the calendar Tuesday night.
"We will be looking at a delayed start from the previous Aug. 5 start date," Wilbanks said. "We are looking at a start date of Aug. 12. This will give the district additional time to review and adjust this return to school plan so it best meets the needs of students and reflects the most update guidance from public health officials."
Families will have the choice of having their students return to school facilities for in-person instruction, or participating in digital learning when the school year begins. Students who return for in-person instruction, however, will be required to wear face masks, Wilbanks said.
District employees will also be required to wear face masks or coverings under a separate measure approved by the school board Tuesday. Social distancing will also be encouraged.
"We're ordering masks for teachers and staff and we'll ask students to provide their masks," Associate Superintendent for School Improvement and Operations Steve Flynt said. "When they're not able to, or get sick or don't have one or something may happen to theirs, we'll have additional ones to provide them ...
"But we're going to be asking students (to wear something) similar to what you'd be wearing on a daily basis."
As part of the delay, teachers will get an extra five days of pre-planning, according to Wilbanks. That additional pre-planning will give teachers a total of 10 days to prepare before the beginning of the school year.
"Given all of the things that has happened and has to be done, 10 days will be ample, but certainly not too long, time because there's a lot of things teachers have to do," Wilbanks said.
The graduations that had been scheduled to begin July 13 for the class of 2020 are being canceled because of the recent increase in new COVID-19 cases reported in Gwinnett County.
The school system had faced calls to delay the school year even later than what Wilbanks announced. School board member Everton Blair had urged a delay until after Labor Day in a letter issued Monday.
"As COVID-19 cases continue to surge across Gwinnett county, the state and the nation, I do not think we should reopen schools for in-person instruction," Blair, who did vote for the Aug. 12 start date and face mask requirement, wrote in his letter.
State legislators from Gwinnett's legislative delegation, led by state Rep. Jasmine Clark, D-Lilburn, also called for a delay.
"Delaying the start of the school year until after Labor Day, along with the implementation of local or statewide guidelines to reduce spread, will allow for schools to reopen when it is safer," the legislators wrote.
