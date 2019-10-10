Gwinnett County officials are planning to install a sidewalk on East Crogan Street in Lawrenceville that is expected to connect local neighborhoods with two schools in the area.
County commissioners recently approved a $640,000 project to build the sidewalk, along with other safety improvements, starting at Village Way and heading west toward an existing sidewalk that leads to the Magnolia Village neighborhood. The project is expected to help connect local neighborhoods with Jenkins Elementary School and Jordan Middle School.
Although the existing sidewalk coming from Magnolia Village stops along East Crogan Street at a hill overlooking the schools, the entrance to the school property is on Village Way.
“Filling this gap will allow children from nearby neighborhoods to walk safely to school,” county Commissioner Marlene Fosque said. “Whenever we can, we like to put sidewalks near the schools to keep our kids out of harm’s way. I appreciate that we have the SPLOST to help us make that happen.”
But a sidewalk is not the only work that will be done during the project.
The traffic signal at East Crogan Street and Village Way will also be replaced. Drainage improvements are expected to be made as well.
County officials said construction is expected to begin later this year and wrap up around the middle of next year.
The work will be paid for with money from the 2009 and 2014 special purpose local option sales taxes.