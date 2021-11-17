The intersection of Sugarloaf Parkway and Duluth Highway is shown in this image from Google Maps. It is one of three intersections that will undergo turn lane improvements through a rapid construction contract approved by county commissioners earlier this month.
Gwinnett County officials are preparing to move forward with improvements at three intersections in the Lawrenceville area.
County commissioners approved a $359,580 rapid response construction contract with Ohmshiv Construction LLC earlier this month for the intersection improvements. The intersections are Sugarloaf Parkway at Duluth Highway, Old Norcross Road at Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road and Old Norcross Road at Cruse Road.
“The objective of all of our projects is to improve safety and mobility,” Gwinnett Department of Transportation Director Lewis Cooksey said. “We are all committed complete these improvements in a short timeframe.”
At the Sugarloaf Parkway and Duluth Highway intersection, the plan is to extend the northbound left turn lane on Sugarloaf Parkway. At the intersection of Old Norcross Road and Lawrenceville-Suwanee road, the plan is to extend the westbound left turn lane on Old Norcross.
Meanwhile, the plans for the intersection of Old Norcross and Cruse Road call for extending the westbound left turn lane on Old Norcross.
The improvements are being paid for with funding from the 2017 special purpose local option sales tax.
