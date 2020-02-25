Gwinnett County officials say they are going a little "greener" in their plans for renovations at Shorty Howell Park in unincorporated Duluth.
Among the $1.65 million renovations — which have been described as a "green makeover" by county officials — are the installation of LED field lighting fixtures that are meant to be more energy-efficient and the replacement of the Bermuda grass multipurpose field with a synthetic turf field that is expected to be lower maintenance.
The county will pay for the improvements with 2017 special purpose local option sales tax funds.
“The improvements to the Shorty Howell multipurpose field will allow it to be used more,” Gwinnett County Commissioner Jace Brooks said. “With grass you have to let it rest and recuperate but artificial turf can withstand more use and doesn’t require daily maintenance.
"And the new light fixtures are brighter, last longer and use less electricity.”
Construction on the improvements will begin in April and is expected to be completed in the fall.
In addition to the artificial turf field and the new LED field lights, county official said they also plan to install LED fixtures in previously unlit practice areas, new concrete bleacher pads, new walkways, new picnic tables, new team benches and new soccer and football goals. The county also plans to make some drainage improvements at the park.
