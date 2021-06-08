A new local service bus route that will connect the Gwinnett Place area with the Mall of Georgia is one of several Gwinnett County projects that has been included in the federal infrastructure bill unveiled by the U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure on Monday.
The proposed new route — with an allocation of $5 million — would run from the Mall of Georgia to the transit transfer hub at Gwinnett Place Mall, if approved. That would provide further access to the Mall of Georgia area from other parts of Gwinnett, including Lilburn, Lawrenceville and Peachtree Corners.
In all, there are five projects from the 7th Congressional District — including four from Gwinnett and one from Forsyth County — as well as some projects in the 4th Congressional District included in the bill.
“As the representative for Georgia’s 7th District, one of my top priorities is ensuring that Gwinnett and Forsyth residents are maximizing all available government resources,” U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Ga., said. “For that reason, I was proud to nominate a number of consequential projects to improve mobility and economic development while also building our communities’ wonderful parks and trails.”
In addition to the bus route connecting the Gwinnett Place and Mall of Georgia areas, other Gwinnett projects that have been proposed will be located in Lawrenceville, Sugar Hill and an additional project in the Gwinnett Place area.
The local bus route connecting the Mall of Georgia and the Gwinnett Place area may be one of the biggest local projects included in the bill for at least three main reasons, however.
One is that it will extend Gwinnett County Transit’s local service to the northwest part of the county. The others are that it will connect two of Gwinnett’s key business districts and open up new access to a major shopping destination.
The fact that the transfer hub at Gwinnett Place Mall connects to other routes which go to other parts of Gwinnett means the proposed route will have a broader impact across at least half of the county.
Among the other proposed 7th Congressional projects is a pedestrian bridge that will cross State Route 20 in Sugar Hill. City officials had proposed such a bridge — similar to one recently built over Peachtree Parkway in Peachtree Corners — as part of a development plan unveiled a few years ago.
The proposed allocation for the bridge is $5 million.
Another proposed project is $4.8 million for a Georgia Department of Transportation Park and Ride Lot which would be located at the intersection of State Route 316 and either Collins Industrial Way or Buford Drive.
The fourth proposed project in Gwinnett would be $2 million for a McDaniel Farm Park Connector Multi-Use Path that would run along Commerce Avenue, from the park to Satellite Boulevard near Gwinnett Place Mall.
The other project in the 7th Congressional District — which would be on the Forsyth side of the district — is $3 million for the Big Creek Greenway Phase 2 renovation and replacement project in Cumming.
“I am glad to see five projects in Georgia’s 7th District were accepted for inclusion into the surface reauthorization bill, and I look forward to working with my colleagues on the committee to get these important priorities across the finish line,” Bourdeaux said.
The bill also includes a proposed $5 million project to provide bus rapid transit service on U.S. Highway 78 between Snellville and Stone Mountain, in the 4th Congressional District. It also lists $6 million for vehicle acquisition for bus and paratransit service between Snellville and north DeKalb County, which is another 4th Congressional District proposed project.
