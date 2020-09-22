Residents in Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners District 1 will get a chance to hear from the candidates vying to be their district commissioner later this month.
The Gwinnett Place and Sugarloaf Community Improvement Districts announced they will hold a Commission District 1 candidates forum from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sept. 30. Democratic candidate Kirkland Carden and Republican candidate Laurie McClain are scheduled to participate in the forum.
Due to limits on large gatherings because of the COVID-19 pandemic, voters will be able to watch the forum live on the Gwinnett Place CID’s Facebook page. A maximum of 40 people will be allowed to watch the forum in person, but they must register at bit.ly/3kFhOOA.
“We are excited to host Kirkland and Laurie to showcase their ideas about enhancing District 1 in this very important race,” Gwinnett Place CID executive director Joe Allen said.
“Both candidates have great ideas about improving the district and we hope during the forum that their messages will resonate with the community and encourage them to vote on Nov. 3.”
Sugarloaf CID executive director Alyssa Davis added, “Sugarloaf CID is thrilled to partner with Gwinnett Place CID on hosting the candidate forum. We hope this event will give the community and District 1 business owners a better understanding about how the candidates want to enhance the district.”
