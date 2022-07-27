Gwinnett Place Mall should be turned into "Global Villages" with thousands of residential units, as well as retail and office space, park spaces, a cultural center and a parking deck, according to the team working on the Gwinnett Place Mall revitalization strategy.
On Wednesday, the Gwinnett Place Mall Site Revitalization Team — made up of representatives of the Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District, Gwinnett County, Atlanta Regional Commission and planning firm Vanasse Hangen Brustlin — announced the results of months of work to determine a recommended future for the mall property.
The result that will now be recommended to Gwinnett County commissioners is a "Global Villages" concept that revitalization strategy team members have said for months has been the more popular option among residents in the area.
“Based on months of study and engagement, the Global Villages concept is predominantly residential with modest amounts of new retail and office developments," Gwinnett Place CID Executive Director Joe Allen said. "The focal point will be a new international culture and community center and central park where people who live, work, dine and play in the district can experience and enjoy all the cultures that comprise our diverse community.”
Gwinnett County purchased the mall, with the exception of four anchor spots, in 2021 and has been working on developing a plan for redeveloping and revitalizing the property. Gwinnett Place Mall opened in 1984 as the county's first mall. It had fallen on hard times in recent decades, however, as it faced competition from the newer Mall of Georgia and Sugarloaf Mills within Gwinnett County's borders.
That prompted the county to buy it after the mall's previous owners spent several months trying unsuccessfully to find a developer who was willing to buy the mall, which would have required extensive renovations to reverse deterioration of its interior retail spaces. While the revitalization team has worked on redevelopment strategy, the county has also conducted an equity study to see what the local community needs from the site.
The Macy's, Beauty Master and Mega Mart anchor stores which are still operating at the mall would stay in the redeveloped property under the Global Villages, but the rest of Gwinnett Place Mall would be bulldozed and redeveloped under the proposed plan. The proposed plan is a high-density development with seven "villages" with an emphasis on the cultural diversity of the surrounding area. The former Sears anchor space is privately owned, but it is owned by a luxury apartment developer.
The redevelopment would collectively add 2,700 residential units; between 50,000 and 100,000-square-feet of restaurant cultural-focused retail; about 25,000-square-feet of commercial office space; about 12.7 acres of green space, including a central lawn with a performance space and smaller pocket park-type spaces; an international culture and community center; a 1.25-mile Ring Road greenway trail loop; a parking deck with up to five floors and about 200 parking spaces per floor.
Team officials said each village would include between 150 and 500 multi-family residential units that would include both affordable workforce housing and market-rate housing. The international culture and community center would be a place where residents engage with various cultural groups, participate in arts activities, get job training, access education and do other community activities.
“We envision that all of Global Villages’ existing and future roadways would be ‘complete streets,’" Allen said. "They would be designed for multiple modes, including walking, biking and transit, be attractive and landscaped, and include bike lanes, sidewalks, dedicated transit lanes, crosswalks and more.”
The mall property is located next to the Gwinnett Place Transit Transfer Hub, which the county has been planning for years to rebuild and turn into the Gwinnett Place Transit Center. The center will continue to be a hub for multiple Gwinnett County Transit lines, but will also include park-and-ride and kiss-and-ride lots and be able to accommodate a possible future bus rapid transit line that would link the Gwinnett Place area with Sugarloaf Parkway and Jimmy Carter Boulevard. The BRT line is still being studied by Gwinnett County officials.
The concept released on Wednesday shows the county would be responsible for the cultural and community center, the parking deck, the central lawn green space, the Ring Road greenway trail, new roads and other transportation improvements and green infrastructure.
Meanwhile, the private sector would be responsible for the residential units, small green spaces and retail and office spaces.
“Rome was not built in a day," Allen said. "Global Villages would be developed in phases, as part of a smart and flexible redevelopment plan that will need the cooperation and vision of both public and private sectors to implement this value-driven and data-informed revitalization strategy. We are excited about the opportunities this will bring to further revitalize the County’s central business district and primary economic engine — taking it to new levels.”
Although the recommendation was announced on Wednesday, the team is still finalizing the strategy document that will submitted to county commissioners. The final strategy document is expected to be completed by Aug. 31.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.