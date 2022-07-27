Gwinnett Place Mall should be turned into "Global Villages" with thousands of residential units, as well as retail and office space, park spaces, a cultural center and a parking deck, according to the team working on the Gwinnett Place Mall revitalization strategy.

On Wednesday, the Gwinnett Place Mall Site Revitalization Team — made up of representatives of the Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District, Gwinnett County, Atlanta Regional Commission and planning firm Vanasse Hangen Brustlin — announced the results of months of work to determine a recommended future for the mall property.

