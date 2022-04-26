Gwinnett Place Mall was a gathering place for much of its nearly 40-year existence.
In its heyday, shoppers made their way from one store to the next in the mall while teenagers hung out in the food court. It was as much a social destination as it was a commercial center.
But, given the sentimental value Gwinnettians place on the mall’s glory days, what are they telling consultants working on the Gwinnett Place Mall revitalization strategy to do with the mall building?
“Blow it up,” said Allison Stewart-Harris, the project manager leading the work on the revitalization strategy for the consulting firm of VHB. “It’s funny because I feel like, with a lot of other projects I’ve done, when people are very sentimental about a space, they don’t want it to change.
“But, we have people who are very sentimental about (Gwinnett Place) and have these great memories, but they’re like, ‘Blow it up. Anything is better than what’s there now. It’s dead. We want the next thing. We want Gwinnett Place 2.0’”
The revitalization strategy for the mall property is a joint effort involving the Gwinnett Place Community Improvement, Gwinnett County government and the Atlanta Regional Commission. Its purpose is to come up with a plan for what to do with the site.
Gwinnett Place CID Executive Director Joe Allen said community members have been receptive so far to the idea of redeveloping the mall, which had been in decline for years and a source of frequent source frustration for the CID and other officials. Allen joined VHB officials at the Atlanta International Night Market and Glow in the Park event in Suwanee this past weekend to gather public feedback on redeveloping the mall property.
“People were very optimistic and looking forward (to redevelopment) and wishing something had been done yesterday for the mall site,” Allen said.
Two proposed concepts — for now
There are two redevelopment concepts which have arisen from public input that was gathered for the revitalization strategy.
One of them is called the Mixed-Use Town Center concept. The other is called the Cultural District concept.
There are some similarities between the two concepts. Both call for the portions of the mall that Gwinnett County purchased last year to be demolished and a green space being put in the space between Macy’s and the former Sears anchor spaces.
The Macy’s, Mega Mart and Beauty Master anchors, which are all privately owned, remain in both concepts. The former Sears space, which is owned by apartment developer Northwood Ravin, is replaced with residential uses in both concepts as well.
The two concepts includes some additional residential uses around the mall property as well as some additional retail.
“They’re both predominantly residential,” Stewart-Harris said. “That’s where we see the biggest market in the near-to-medium term.”
But, there is where the similarities end.
Stewart-Harris said that, despite the similarities, the two concepts are designed to do different things with the property.
A Mixed-Use Town Center
The Mixed-Use Town Center concept is designed to be the lower density of the two proposals. It would have 2,400 residential units, 25,000-square-feet of office space and 50,000-square-feet of retail space and 15.7 acres of park space.
The average building height in this concept would be three to four stories. It’s designed to have moderate public investment, a moderate redevelopment impact and it would have a slower pace of development.
“For the folks who want fewer people coming to Gwinnett, less traffic, they’re saying (the Mixed-Use Town Center concept) is the one I want,” Stewart-Harris said.
In this concept, the main green space at the heart of the redevelopment would be more of a flexible green space that could be used in a variety of ways.
The Cultural District Concept
The Cultural District concept, on the other hand, is designed to be higher density. It would have 3,800 residential units, 50,000-square-feet of office space, 100,000-square-feet of retail space and 15.7 acres of park space. The average height of buildings in this concept would be four to six stories.
The key feature that really sets the Cultural District apart from the Mixed-Use Town Center, however, is the proposed 2.5 acres of public spaces. That area is highlighted by a proposed cultural center that could host medium and small-sized performance and event spaces, educational space with classrooms, an international library and a language lab, office space for nonprofit and cultural organizations and food entrepreneur incubator space with a ghost or catering kitchen.
It would have a higher public investment, a higher redevelopment impact and a faster pace of development than the Mixed-Use Town Center concept.
“The thought is, with that level of investment and a great green space — I mean they both have green space, but the great green space, the cultural center, the garage — that will attract better development faster than the other one,” Stewart-Harris said.
This concept would use the green space at the center of the redevelopment in a similar fashion to the Lawrenceville Lawn, Duluth Town Green, Snellville Town Green or Suwanee Town Center lawn where performances or other public events could be held.
A compliment to the county’s equity study
Several of the aspects that of the concepts, particularly the Cultural District concept, are similar to key themes that emerged early in the equity study that Gwinnett County is also working on for the mall’s redevelopment.
“They’re very complimentary,” Stewart-Harris said.
Some similarities that Stewart-Harris said she has seen between the equity study and the revitalization strategy’s public input so far include the cultural center, support for small businesses and affordable housing.
“We’ll have a range of housing options,” Stewart-Harris said. “Right now, we’re just showing it all in orange, but the way we envision that, (while) getting more detail, is having a range of different opportunities for people.”
But, Gwinnett County Commissioner Kirkland Carden said the equity study and revitalization are still intended to look at the area from two different perspectives.
“They are different documents,” he said. “What the CID is doing, they’re going to come with a concept plan, a site plan and some kind of suggested uses that they think are based off the market and it’s really going to be confined to that mall property ...
“The equity plan, for one, is not just confined to that mall property. It really has a sphere of influence across the Gwinnett Place CID and we’re looking at how do we be equitable with redevelopment, so the plans are really trying to compliment one another but they are two really different plans.”
Carden is encouraged by the concepts that have been produced by the revitalization strategy team so far, however.
“I’m very optimistic,” he said. “They have things that are tangible, they’re both market-driven, they’re definitely feasible and they were definitely both concepts would be an improvement to what we have now so I’m optimistic.
“I think I have a preference. I liked the second one (the Cultural District) more than the first one (the Mixed-Use Town Center), but, you know, that’s just one man’s personal opinion.”
What happens next?
The proposed concepts made their public debut this past weekend at the Atlanta International Night Market and Glow In the Park event in Suwanee. Attendees got to talk with Allen, Stewart-Harris and other VHB representatives about the concepts and give their opinion on which concept they preferred.
Stewart-Harris said about three-quarters of the people who stopped by the revitalization strategy’s booth at the two-day event said they preferred the Cultural District concept.
“Most people respond really well to the whole arts and cultural center,” she said.
VHB plans to be at Gwinnett County’s Multicultural Festival — which will be held at Gwinnett Place Mall — on May 14 to gather more public input. Gwinnett residents can also weigh in at GwinnettPlaceToBe.com to offer feedback through the website.
VHB will take the feedback it gathers from residents and business owners throughout the end of May and then shift to one preferred concept and work on fleshing that out more. The strategy is expected to be completed in August.
“It’s very exciting (to see concepts), but as I tell people all the time, to me, we’re not going to be at the starting gate until we complete this revitalization strategy and we pass it off to the county,” Allen said. “Then, we’re at the starting gate and it’s up to the county when they lower the flag so we can be off to the races.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.