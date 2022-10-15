Joe Allen does not expect the redevelopment of the Gwinnett Place Mall property will, outwardly, move quickly — at least at first.
The Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District, which Allen leads as its executive director, is preparing to present an implementation strategy which county officials will use as a guide to redeveloping the 38-year-old mall property.
But, Allen is already saying Gwinnett Place Mall’s redevelopment won’t go quickly and there are various factors that have to be dealt with before major construction takes place.
“Once we pass this implementation strategy to the (Gwinnett County) Board of Commissioners, you know what we’re looking at is there may be a couple of years where you don’t see anything happening at Gwinnett Place,” Allen said.
“Now, there will be a lot happening behind the scenes. That is where, I think, the county and the CID and others are going to work together, No. 1, to keep the dream alive, but also to continue that dialogue so the public doesn’t think, ‘Oh, here they are once again coming up with all of these plans and then nothing happens.’ “
Allen’s comments came during a panel discussing on redeveloping mall properties at Partnership Gwinnett’s Metro Atlanta Redevelopment Summit at Studio Movie Grill in Duluth on Thursday.
But, they were also a prelude to a key presentation that Allen and representatives of VHB, who was the Gwinnett Place CID’s partner on a mall redevelopment strategy, will make on Tuesday afternoon to the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners.
The strategy plan, which will be a 20-year flexible roadmap for redeveloping the site in phases, will be about 130 pages long, according to Allen.
“We’re excited,” he said. “I am ready to see the transformation of Gwinnett Place Mall.”
Allen was joined on the panel by city of Alpharetta Economic Development and Community Redevelopment Director Kathi Cook, who talked about plans to redevelopment Northpoint Mall, and planning and engineering firm Gaskin and LeCraw’s Tony Catchot.
Gwinnett Place Mall proved to be an easy example for the panel to reference since it was about a half-mile from where the summit was held.
The Gwinnett Place CID and VHB officials conducted public feedback studies and found the majority of respondents favored a “Global Villages” redevelopment concept. That concept will include green space, residential uses, some retail uses and government-driven uses, such as a multicultural community center, arts space and business incubator space.
“We heard time and time and time, over and over again, from the community that ‘We want a place that celebrates the international diversity of this area. We’d like a cultural center, a library, incubator space, space for the arts, space for nonprofits that could all be called home there at global villages,’” Allen said.
But, the county commissioners have to OK the strategy and work to prepare the mall site for redevelopment has to take place before any of that can happen.
What’s next for the Gwinnett Place Mall redevelopment
A drive around the mall property now reveals that some work is already starting to take place on the property in advance of the redevelopment.
Part of Ring Road, which forms a loop around the former mall, is closed between Mall Boulevard and Gwinnett Place Drive for water and sewer infrastructure construction that is not dependent on a particular strategy.
“Gwinnett County is already being proactive,” Allen said. “They’re putting in a, I believe, $7 million sewer upgrade to get everything ready and doing it now before other things happen. There’s also talk about upgrading the retention ponds in the area.”
Allen told business and government leaders who attended the summit that reciprocal easement agreements have to be negotiated with multiple owners of property surrounding the mall before construction on new structures can take place.
Demolition of existing parts of the mall that will no longer be needed has to be taken care of and logistics for that would have to be planned out.
“For us, it will be important, especially in that interim time before you see the bulldozers, it will be important to continue to have that dialogue with the community (about behind the scenes work),” Allen said.
Conversations have taken place with the owners of the four anchors that Gwinnett County did not buy with the rest of the mall property. Those anchor spaces include Macy’s, Mega Mart, Beauty Master and the former Sears space which was purchased by an apartment developer, Northwood Ravin, before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Allen said they have embraced the idea of redeveloping the property. None of them are looking to leave at this time — although Northwood Ravin’s plans would likely include demolishing the former Sears anchor.
“Macy’s, Mega Mart, Beauty Master and Northwood Investors all came to the table and all said, ‘We want to be a part of the transformation of Gwinnett Place,’” Allen said.
Equitable redevelopment at Gwinnett Place
The redevelopment strategy is one part of the plans that will guide the redevelopment of 39 acres at the Gwinnett Place Mall property.
The other piece is Gwinnett County’s equitable redevelopment plan, which focused on five key areas: housing, small businesses, a cultural activity center, neighborhood services and jobs.
Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson told attendees at the redevelopment summit that the equitable redevelopment plan is expected to show how redevelopment can be equitable for all people living in an area.
“The plan will set a new national precedent for equitable economic redevelopment,” Hendrickson said. “And, by relying on a community-driven redevelopment process and listening to the priorities of Gwinnett residents, the plan will respond to community needs, create an innovative cultural destination and attract new economic opportunities.”
County officials expect redevelopment will carry Gwinnett Place’s legacyWhile most of Gwinnett Place Mall will go away as a result of redevelopment, county and local business leaders don’t plan to ignore what the mall has meant to the county in the nearly 40 years since it opened.
Allen said people who the CID and VHB talked with for the redevelopment strategy shared memories of going to the mall when they were younger. It has long been a key activity hub for Gwinnett County.
Hendrickson said that won’t change after the site is redeveloped.
“We will build on that legacy that began in 1984, when Gwinnett Place was called the first central business district in Gwinnett,” she said.
