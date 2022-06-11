The equity study looking at what factors should be included in the redevelopment of Gwinnett Place Mall show that affordable housing, neighborhood services and a cultural activity center are some the key areas that residents have said they want incorporated into the project.
The Reclaim Gwinnett Place Mall findings were presented to county commissioners this past week. The county's equity study was one of two companion efforts that have been conducted to look at the future of the mall property, the majority of which was purchased by the county last year. The other major effort is the Gwinnett Place To Be revitalization strategy, which the Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District has lead in partnership with the county.
“It’s not often that we have the chance to revive a site that holds fond memories for so many,” Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson said. “The County pursued this work with the goal of centering marginalized communities most at risk of displacement through large-scale redevelopments such as this one.”
There are five key areas that the Reclaim Gwinnett Place Mall study identified as being key areas that residents want the county to focus on during redevelopment efforts: housing, neighborhood services, small business, jobs and a cultural activity center.
Those mirror preliminary findings out of the Gwinnett Place to Be strategy, whose final report is not expected to be presented to county commissioners until later this summer.
One aspect to emerge from the Reclaim Gwinnett Place Mall strategy is that residents who live near the mall want the county to ensure that they will be able to remain in the area and enjoy whatever benefits come from redevelopment of the property. This includes ensuring there is access to affordable housing in the Gwinnett Place area.
Residents also want the site to include neighborhood services that can support an increasingly diverse set of existing and new residents. That ties somewhat into the idea of Gwinnett Place becoming a cultural activity center that would serve as a regional destination with transit connections.
Similarly, the small business and jobs area tie into each other. Residents told officials working on the Reclaim Gwinnett Place Mall study that they wanted to see existing small businesses in the area have a chance to grow and thrive as a result of the redevelopment of the mall property. At the same time, they want to see the site generate new jobs for Gwinnett residents so they can support themselves and their families.
The county does have to work around the owners of four privately-owned Gwinnett Place Mall anchor sites, including Macy's, Mega Mart, Beauty Master and the old Sears space that is owned by luxury apartment developer Northwood Ravin.
The next step will be for commissioners to review the themes that came out of the Reclaim Gwinnett Place Mall study, as well as the Gwinnett Place To Be Revitalization Strategy once they are presented, and then prepare a Request for Information that will ask developers to submit their proposals for redeveloping the mall property.
But, for now, county officials are pleased with the work that has come out of the equity study.
“We are doing something we’ve never done before in this region,” said County Commissioner Kirkland Carden, whose district includes the mall area. “The plan is a thoughtful market-driven approach that reinvests in the economic engine for our county.”
