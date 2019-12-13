The board of directors for the Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District announced a multi-year partnership with Flock Safety on Wednesday to install a "large number" of automatic license plate reading cameras in 2020 with the option to add more.
The cameras are one of Gwinnett Place CID's largest investments this year, according to an organizational spokesperson. The CID's investment is part of a focus on public safety.
"We exist for our businesses to flourish," Leo Wiener, Board Chairman of Gwinnett Place CID, said. "And that's possible thanks to partnerships with the Gwinnett County Police Department and investment in crime-fighting technology like Flock Safety.
"Technology like that provided by Flock gives our officers and detectives information to more efficiently do our jobs," said Christopher Smith, major-central precinct, Gwinnett County Police Department. "Thanks to GPCID for their investment in continuing to improve safety in the district."
Flock Safety is an Atlanta-based company and its ALPR camera system is built specifically for neighborhoods, businesses and law enforcement. The company was started in 2017 by Georgia Tech graduates. Flock Safety built the first license plate reading camera specifically for neighborhoods. Today, Flock Safety cameras provide evidence for police to solve up to five crimes every hour in 400 cities across the country. In the greater Atlanta area alone, 60 percent of police departments are actively using Flock’s cameras.
"We're excited to work with Gwinnett Place CID and play a small part in helping the community thrive," Garrett Langley, CEO of Flock Safety, said. "Our mission is to eliminate crime, and I look forward to seeing crime rates continue to drop."
The solar-powered, wireless cameras provided by Flock Safety have the ability to quickly and easily capture the evidence police need to track a lead. Timestamps are also included in recordings, making it easy to search for a specific vehicle.
The Gwinnett Place CID was founded in 2005 and to enhance the vitality of Gwinnett's central business district by strengthening the area's role as the center of economic and employment activity.