A visitor walks away from Gwinnett Place Mall in this file photo from April. The Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District announced the selection of VHB to lead the creation of a revitalization strategy for the former mall, which was purchased by Gwinnett County earlier this year.
The Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District has picked a firm that will lead the creation of a strategy designed to revitalize Gwinnett Place Mall.
Vanasse Hangen Brustlin, Inc., also known as VHB, was picked by a selection committee made up of representatives from the CID, the Atlanta Regional Commission and Gwinnett County government to take the lead on the revitalization strategy, which is supported by a $275,000 livable centers initiative grant from the ARC. CID officials said VHB's team is made up of people who have expertise in the redevelopment of mall sites.
“The Gwinnett Place Mall site revitalization strategy is not just a visioning exercise or traditional Livable Centers Initiative (LCI) study,” Gwinnett Place CID Executive Director Joe Allen said. “It’s about refining an existing vision for a flourishing, internationally diverse, livable urban community and mapping out a reality-based guide for its implementation founded on local community input and direction combined with national, proven experience.”
The announcement of VHB's selection comes at a time when work is being undertaken on multiple fronts to plan the future of the former mall. Gwinnett County government closed on its purchase of much of the mall property — it did not purchase four of the anchor spaces at the mall — earlier this year. The county government has begun work on its own equity study looking at the needs of the diverse communities around the mall to ensure future uses of the property benefit all residents.
VHB will work with Atlas Technical Consultants LLC, Perez Planning + Design LLC, Purpose Possible LLC, Retail Development Strategies LLC, Van Meter Williams Pollack LLP and the Center for Pan Asian Community Services on the revitalization strategy.
“VHB was very honored to have our proposal chosen by the Gwinnett Place Mall site revitalization strategy's Project Management Team,” VHB’s Allison Stewart-Harris said. “This is no ordinary planning project. We have listened and developed a tailored approach to ensure Gwinnett County community members, area stakeholders, property owners, local businesses and others have a say in the future revitalization of the Gwinnett Place Mall site."
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
