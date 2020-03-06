Drivers who use Venture Drive to get between Pleasant Hill Road and Steve Reynolds Boulevard may notice they have to do some swerving these days.
They'll be doing more of that in the future as the roundabout which is being installed at Venture and Day Drives continues to take shape. The roundabout is not expected to be finished until sometime this fall, but Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District Executive Director Joe Allen said it is starting to take shape to point that drivers now have to start driving like they are passing through a roundabout.
"It is not officially open, but it is functioning to a certain point, so people are kind of going around around it," Allen said. "But, construction is ongoing and will not be completed until the fall."
The roundabout is a partnership between the CID and Gwinnett County with both contributing funding to pay for the project. The State Road and Tollway Authority has also provided some funding for the roundabout.
This will be the first roundabout in the Gwinnett Place area, and as construction continues, Allen said the CID is urging drivers to use caution when driving on Venture Drive.
"Slow down," he said. "It is still under construction. We've got construction workers out there and just follow the flow of traffic, follow the signage. If there's any workers out there giving you direction, make sure you follow those directions."
The rainy start to 2020 has had an impact on construction of the roundabout, which began last year. Construction had been suspended during the holiday shopping season to accommodate shoppers in the area, but the frequent rain since the beginning of the year has caused the anticipated finish date for the project to be pushed back, according to Allen.
The CID is not pinpointing an exact month for when construction is expected to be completed since the weather can change things.
"Initially, we were hopeful it would be finished sometime in the summer, but that has pushed it back to this fall," Allen said. "That's what we're telling everyone to be on the safe side."
