Although its namesake mall has had its well-publicized troubles and lost much of its value, the Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District is having a big — and growing — impact on Gwinnett County's economy.
The CID recently announced newly available data shows it's total economic impact rose to $13.4 billion in 2019. That's an increased of 41% from the $9.5 billion economic impact the district had on the county's and state's economy just two years earlier, in 2017.
“Imagine the economic impact possibilities once redevelopment finally begins to occur in this area. I believe the best is yet to come for Gwinnett Place," said Joe Allen, executive director of the Gwinnett Place CID. "By enhancing our partnership with the incoming Gwinnett County leadership team and the private sector commercial property owners who formed the GPCID, we remain committed to our vision for an internationally diverse, livable urban community in the strategic heart of Gwinnett."
The economic analysis was done by the Bleakly Advisory Group. The economic impact study showed the Gwinnett Place area had 2,841 companies, with a total annual payroll of $1.4 billion, and 27,904 jobs in 2019. That means the CID was home to 8% of all jobs in the county.
Digging down to management jobs, the CID was home to 27% of all of those types of jobs that existed in the county. The Gwinnett Place area was also home to 8% of all science and technology jobs that existed in the county.
The CID has 8.4 million square feet of retail space with $1.5 billion in total retail sales and about $118 million in food and beverage sales being generated in the district. The CID also said 16% of the auto sales in Gwinnett County take place in the district, and $208 in public revenues were produced in the area.
The area's namesake mall, however, has reportedly lost 82% of its collective appraised tax value over the last two years, going from an appraised value of $167 million in 1999 to $29.7 million last year.
“When we were asked to conduct the study, we knew it would present challenges based on the changing nature of the district but were delighted to show a more than 40% increase in economic impact," Bleakly Advisory Group President Geoff Koski.
"This means the district is growing and producing incredible impact despite Gwinnett Place Mall — a large, primarily vacant property that continues to lose value each year. The impact would be even greater if properties like Gwinnett Place Mall were redeveloped.”
That was a sentiment shared by Allen, who indirectly referenced planned projects, such as the expected redevelopment of the Gwinnett Prado site.
"The CID is ready for bold action," Allen said. "With a renewed investment in and commitment to Gwinnett’s central business district at Gwinnett Place, I believe we can overcome any challenges and have a substantial immediate economic impact. Working together, we can lift the trajectory of this area and all Gwinnett County for generations to come.”
