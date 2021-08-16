The Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District is expanding its network of Flock Safety automatic license plate reading cameras.
The CID's board of directors recently voted to add more cameras around the district. Fifty cameras were installed in 36 locations around the CID in partnership with the Gwinnett County Police Department last year, and the new expansion of that effort will bring that total to 63 cameras in the district.
“The CID remains committed to keeping Gwinnett Place safe and inviting with various safety initiatives like community patrols, graffiti removal, right-of-way landscape maintenance and the Flock Safety cameras,” Gwinnett Place CID Executive Director Joe Allen said.
“In addition to the added security cameras, the CID-funds daily community patrols, resulting in nearly 5,000 hours patrolling the area annually. The CID is committed to keeping its businesses, residents and visitors safe in the district.”
Police and CID officials said the cameras have been a major help in catching wanted suspects. The cameras operate 24 hours a day and send immediate alerts to police officers if they scan license plates from vehicles that are reported stolen as well as plate numbers associated with people who are wanted by law enforcement.
Officers can also search the cameras database for vehicles that they are looking for.
One stat comparison that officials pointed to in an increase in stolen vehicle arrests that Gwinnett police officers were able to make for stolen vehicles in the district in just the first year of the cameras use.
The CID, Gwinnett police and Flock Safety said there were just two stolen vehicle arrests in 2019 but that number rose to 40 in 2020 after the cameras were installed. Across all types of arrests, Gwinnett police were able to arrest 94 people in the CID in 2020, according to a joint statement from the three groups.
“The CID's investment in the cameras has provided the Gwinnett County Police Department with additional tools to not just to solve crime but also prevent it,” said Maj. Christopher Rafanelli, commander of the Gwinnett County Police Central Precinct. “By working with the GPCID and placing cameras throughout the district we’ve been able to deter criminals or more quickly catch those who have committed a crime.”
Officials also said that, as of June, the Gwinnett County Police Department's Central Precinct has seen commercial burglaries drop by 42.11%, residential burglaries drop by 10.68% and car break-ins drop by 27.76% since the cameras were installed.
Those drops in crimes give police a chance to better coordinate communication with other police precincts, investigate cases and make arrests in a faster and more efficient manner.
“At Flock Safety, we know that the path to a safe community is through forging strong bonds between law enforcement and the communities they pledge to protect, which is why we’re honored to partner with Gwinnett Place CID and Gwinnett County Police," Flock Safety Founder and CEO Garrett Langley said.
"The crime reductions that Gwinnett Place CID has seen is proof that when law enforcement, engaged and active citizens, and ethical, effective technology all work together, we really can make a demonstrable difference in public safety.”
