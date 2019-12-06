A November ranking included a Duluth pie bakery as one of the top 18 specialty pie shops in America.
Thrillist, a website that produces lifestyle pieces and entertainment, set out to compile a list of the best pie shops in the country. Crave Pie Studio in Duluth made the cut, one of two from the Atlanta area to do so.
"In Georgia, pie is a way of life, from the decadent finishing moves at classic Southern dining experiences like Mary Mac's to a new wave of chef-driven creations drawing global inspiration," the description said.
The article refers to Crave Pie owner Briana Carson as a self-proclaimed pievangelist.
It mentions some of the unique styles of pies Crave offers, such as chocolate bourbon pecan, a tribute to to Kentucky hooch and with Georgia pecans and Belgian sweets.
The article remarks about Crave Pie's layered lemon and chocolate chess offerings and seasonal sweet potato pies. Crave Pie also earned its recognition for its fidelity to favorites, such as key lime, Boston cream, and Hoosier pies.
Thrillist's summary said chicken pot pie held court next to offerings that include bacon cheddar and sun dried tomatoes.
"Even better, the pies are mini, so you can feel good about trying a few," the summary said.
Crave Pie was one of a few Duluth area small businesses damaged in a downtown fire on Oct. 7. The smoke and water damage caused the shop to close and is not planning to re-open until January.
Carson and some employees recently delivered pies to firefighters who responded to the blaze.