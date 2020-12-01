Gwinnett County officials have lined up the developer working on the Exchange at Gwinnett mixed-use development near the Mall of Georgia to handle the redevelopment of the former Olympic Tennis Center site on the southern edge of the county.
County commissioners voted Tuesday afternoon to pick Fuqua Acquisitions II LLC to be the county's partner in redeveloping the site. The move now allows county officials to negotiate with the firm for the redevelopment project.
"They've given a proposal for a mixed-use development, but they'll be extensive negotiations that staff will engage in with them to determine the specifics that will go on the property," commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash said. "But, the idea is a mixed-use development, like we've been talking about from the beginning, for the property."
The 26-acre site off U.S. Highway 78 at West Park Place Boulevard has been marked for redevelopment since the county acquired the property from the Stone Mountain Memorial Association in 2016. Demolition of the center, which had not been used in years, began in 2017 and was completed the next year.
"Gwinnett County is seeking a development that will be complimentary in nature to the existing neighborhoods, to ignite new economic growth, livability and vibrant connectivity in the community surrounding the site, creating a signature southern gateway to Gwinnett County," Gwinnett Economic Development Manager Roman Dakare told commissioners on Tuesday.
If the Fuqua name sounds familiar, that's because paperwork filed with the Georgia Secretary of State's office show it's tied to Fuqua Development. That firm has been the developer behind several major projects in Gwinnett County and elsewhere around metro Atlanta.
In addition to the Exchange at Gwinnett development near the Mall of Georgia, some of Fuqua's other work includes The Battery at Truist Park in Cobb County, the Peachtree Corners Town Center and Madison Yards in Atlanta.
The county issued a request for information from potential developers in August 2019. Six developers responded and county staff chose to issue a request for proposals to three of those firms in February.
Fuqua was one of two firms who responded to the RFP. Dakare did not specify who the other firm that responded was, but he said Fuqua was the higher scoring of the two.
Nash, who is leaving office at the end of the year, said the county is looking forward to working with Fuqua on the redevelopment of the site.
"We're very pleased that we have a developer who has credibility and financial resources," Nash said. "That was an important part of the proposal process because we want to make sure that we actually get a good development on the property as opposed to spending time with a proposal that perhaps doesn't have enough backing behind it.
"So we're very pleased to have a well-known developer like Fuqua as the winning proposal and I look forward to seeing what the final product looks like after the negotiations."
