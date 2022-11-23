A Gwinnett County Police K9 who lost a leg earlier this year when he was shot by a suspect he was trying to apprehend is now a Purple Heart recipient.

Police department officials presented a Law Enforcement Purple Heart Award to K9 Officer Kai and his handler, Cpl. Aaron Carlyle, earlier this month.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.