Gwinnett Police Chief J.D. McClure, left, presents a Law Enforcement Purple Heart Award to police K9 Kai and his handler, Cpl. Aaron Carlyle during the Red, Blue and You event at the Buford Arena on Nov. 17.
Gwinnett Police K9 officer Kai is seen in this official portrait which was taken after he was shot in the line of duty earlier this year. Kai received this Law Enforcement Purple Heart Award earlier this month in recognition of his efforts to try and subdue a suspect who subsequently shot the K9. Kai lost one of his legs as a result of his injuries.
Gwinnett Police K9 officer Kai received this Law Enforcement Purple Heart Award earlier this month in recognition of his efforts to try and subdue a suspect who subsequently shot the K9. Kai lost one of his legs as a result of his injuries.
Photo: Gwinnett County Police/Facebook
Photo: Gwinnett County Police/Facebook
Photo: Aaron Carlyle/Facebook
A Gwinnett County Police K9 who lost a leg earlier this year when he was shot by a suspect he was trying to apprehend is now a Purple Heart recipient.
Police department officials presented a Law Enforcement Purple Heart Award to K9 Officer Kai and his handler, Cpl. Aaron Carlyle, earlier this month.
"This stud!!! Today, Kai was awarded the Purple Heart," Carlyle said in a Facebook post after the award was presented on Nov. 17. "He was the first K9 in the department history to receive this award. Kai is truly a great dog and will always be my protector and hero!!! Dogs truly are the best."
The National Association of Chiefs of Police says the award is designed to recognize law enforcement officers who are injured or become disabled in the line of duty.
An officer is eligible for award if they require professional medical attention and are unable to return to work for at least one week.
In Kai's case, his injury was severe enough that it left him permanently disabled.
The award recognizes Kai for his efforts to try and stop a suspect in May. Police were responding to a domestic incident in a Lawrenceville-area neighborhood. The suspect had allegedly entered a home with a gun and threatened people in the home, including his girlfriend.
The suspect fled the home when police arrived and a Gwinnett Police Department Aviation Unit crew tracked him to a wooded area. As an officer attempted to apprehend him, a shootout broke out and Kai was shot.
Doctors at a veterinary clinic in the Buford area treated Kai for his wounds, but one of his legs had to be amputated after a setback in his recovery.
The Purple Heart Award was presented to Kai and Carlyle during the Red, Blue and You tribute to Gwinnett public safety event, which is staged by local business leaders, at the Buford Arena on Nov. 17.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
